ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Burglar breaking into Lakeview and Lake Vista homes, stealing jewelry

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YO9Zm_0h4U0VC300

The New Orleans Police Department asks for the public’s help in catching a suspect wanted for breaking into and burglarizing homes in Lakeview.

According to investigators, on Tuesday, the suspect seen in the image above burglarized three homes in the Lakeview and Lake Vista area. Police say the suspect took jewelry from each residence and fled in the pictured Toyota Camry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D53nh_0h4U0VC300
Photo credit NOPD

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Lakeview#Burglary#Property Crime
brproud.com

Gonzales man charged with hit and run after anonymous tip leads to arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip played a vital role in the arrest of a Gonzales man accused of killing a woman in a car crash on August 1. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the crash happened on Monday around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street and involved a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

Kenner Police chase ends with crash on I-10, driver at large

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are looking for a driver who led authorities on a chase through the I-10 before crashing and fleeing on foot Saturday night. According to police, the driver took off during a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Loyola Drive in Kenner and hopped onto I-10 East.
KENNER, LA
WWL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Tangipahoa

ROSELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before midnight Friday on Interstate 55 near Highway 1048 in Tangipahoa Parish that claimed the life of one person. Investigators say the crash occurred as a 2013 GMC Yukon was traveling southbound on...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue leaves 37-year-old dead

NEW ORLEANS — A 37-year-old is dead after a shooting on Elysian Fields Avenue in New Orleans Seventh Ward area on Friday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 1300 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found the man with a gunshot wound to his body. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy