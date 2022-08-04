Burglar breaking into Lakeview and Lake Vista homes, stealing jewelry

The New Orleans Police Department asks for the public’s help in catching a suspect wanted for breaking into and burglarizing homes in Lakeview.

According to investigators, on Tuesday, the suspect seen in the image above burglarized three homes in the Lakeview and Lake Vista area. Police say the suspect took jewelry from each residence and fled in the pictured Toyota Camry.

Photo credit NOPD

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.