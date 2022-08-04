ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantrell to announce changes at NOPD after PANO interview on WWL

By Dave Cohen
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

The mayor of New Orleans is making changes at NOPD. It's not clear what those changes will be. She has called a news conference today amid plummeting police morale and surging violent crime.

A news release only says, "Mayor LaToya Cantrell will be joined by Chief Shaun Ferguson to discuss NOPD's immediate policy changes."

It comes one day after the head of the Police Association of New Orleans told WWL's Tommy Tucker about a string of allegations of abuse of power at the NOPD's Public Integrity Bureau.

"There are people that they decide are going to be guilty, and they will make their inspection conclude that they are guilty," PANO Preside Michael Glasser said.

He insists they can prove in one case after another that PIB lied, made up evidence and allegations and ignored the truth and facts.

The union chief says cops doing their jobs correctly are being falsly found to have violated rules and procedures.

Glasser explained that it is all leading to cops fleeing the force.

"This is why... they are not staying.  They don't want to work in conditions like this."

NOPD is losing an average of one cop every other day.

WWL-AMFM

