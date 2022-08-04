Some heavy rain possible today
Expect more rain storms today.
“Deep tropical moisture remains in play through the rest of the week and weekend. Due to the land and sea breezes colliding coupled with the amount of moisture in the atmosphere, another round of numerous downpours will be possible today,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
THURSDAY: 60% showers and storms. Few heavy. Warm and humid. Low: S 78, N 75.
High: 87.
FRIDAY: 50% showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 90.
SATURDAY: 50% showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 90.
SUNDAY: 50% showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 91.
MONDAY: 50% showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 89.
TUESDAY: 50% showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 90.
WEDNESDAY: 40% showers and storms. Hot and humid. Low: S 79, N 76. High: 90.
