Read on www.digitaltrends.com
Related
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained
Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
I suffered 6 months of agony, couldn’t eat & lay in bed crying after getting Turkey teeth – but worst is yet to come
EVERY year thousands of Brits flock to Turkey for cosmetic surgery, lured by cheap treatment with a holiday thrown into the deal. But for Lisa Martyn, from Ireland, her dream of returning from the sunshine with a new set of pearly whites turned into a nightmare. She suffered six months...
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home
A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Newly Married Woman Loses $10,000 Worth Of Luggage, Maid Of Honor Finds It With Apple AirTag
Airlines are currently struggling with the burden of increasing demand for air travel, affecting their ability to attend to many passengers, thus leading to a lot of luggage getting ‘lost’ or delayed. This was the case with Latrice Rubenstein, who married in Portugal in late June. After her wedding, she booked a flight from Lisbon to Dublin via Frankfurt using Air Canada, a company partnering with the German air travel giants Lufthansa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
Uber used a secret tactic known as the 'kill switch' to block law enforcement from accessing company data during police raids, leaked documents show
Uber used a secret tactic known internally as the "kill switch" to block data during police raids. The findings come from over 124,000 company documents leaked to the Guardian and other media outlets. "We have not and will not make excuses for past behavior that is clearly not in line...
Covid cruise nightmare: More than 100 people infected as virus breaks out on ship that's now docked in Sydney Harbour
A Covid outbreak has ripped through a cruise ship sailing from Queensland to NSW, leaving dozens of infected guests isolating onboard. More than 100 passengers and staff were infected on the Coral Princess as it travelled from Port Douglas in Far North Queensland to Brisbane on Sunday. The outbreak led...
Australian woman who was detained and asked by a US border official if she had an abortion says she's shocked by the response: 'a lot of people who've read this story are most horrified at that and I can see why'
Madolline Gourley told Insider she still hasn't heard from US Customs and Border Protection about the incident.
CDC adds six destinations to COVID-19 'high risk' travel category
July 25 (UPI) -- Rising COVID-19 cases have prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to add six new countries to its high risk category, warning travelers to make sure they are up to date with all COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before visiting. Central American countries El Salvador and...
Woman warns travellers about little-known housesitting rule after being deported from US
An Australian woman was denied entry to the United States after she revealed to border officials that she planned to housesit during her trip. Madolline Gourley, 32, of Brisbane, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on 30 June at the start of what was meant to be a five-week pet-sitting holiday in the US and Canada, reported australian-denied-entry-at-us-border-deported-h253ih">traveller.com.au.
A passenger says he spotted his lost luggage dumped in the trash in a picture shared online
Fergus Mulligan said he saw his green suitcase in pictures of bags dumped in an area reserved for trash, which were shared with UTV last month.
Shocking pic shows elderly woman abandoned in a cardboard box at the roadside by ‘granny dumping’ family
A GRANDMOTHER was heartlessly abandoned by her family on the side of the road in a sickening trend known as "granny dumping". The elderly woman was found inside a cardboard box with no food or water next to a highway in Mexico. The cruel act sparked outrage after locals were...
I haven’t checked a suitcase for 12 years – here are my flight tricks for going on holiday with just hand luggage
A WOMAN who hasn’t checked in a suitcase for more than a decade has revealed her top trips for travelling with just hand luggage. Many travellers are being advised to leave their big suitcases at home due to the current travel chaos and bring only carry-on bags with them on their holidays.
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
A passenger with an $11,000 ticket to Europe says Air Canada 'begged' 25 people to get off the plane because it was too heavy to take off. Then they lost his bag.
An Air Canada passenger flying to Europe had his flights delayed 10 times on Saturday. On one of the flights, 25 passengers had to deboard because it was "too heavy" to take off, he said. The airline also lost his luggage, forcing him to spend over $4,500 on replacement items,...
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
Comments / 0