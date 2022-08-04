ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Closing arguments to begin in Brittney Griner’s drug case in Russia

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtPjq_0h4U03oC00

MOSCOW (AP) — Closing arguments in Brittney Griner’s cannabis possession case in Russia are set for Thursday, nearly six months after the American basketball star was arrested at a Moscow airport in a case that has reached the highest levels of U.S.-Russia diplomacy.

Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Although a conviction appears almost certain, given that Russian courts rarely acquit defendants and Griner has acknowledged that there were vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage, judges have considerable latitude on sentencing.

Lawyers for the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist have pursued strategies to bolster Griner’s contention that she had no criminal intent and that the canisters ended up in her luggage due to hasty packing. They have presented character witnesses from the Russian team that she plays for in the WNBA off-season and written testimony from a doctor who said he prescribed her cannabis for pain treatment.

It’s not clear when the verdict will be announced. If she does not go free, attention will turn to the high-stakes possibility of a prisoner swap.

Before her trial began in July, the State Department designated her as “wrongfully detained,” moving her case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, effectively the government’s chief hostage negotiator.

Then last week, in an extraordinary move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.

The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago. The direct outreach over Griner is at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.

People familiar with the proposal say it envisions trading Griner and Whelan for the notorious arms trader Viktor Bout. It underlines the public pressure that the White House has faced to get Griner released.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday that Russia has made a “bad faith” response to the U.S. government’s offer, a counteroffer that American officials don’t regard as serious. She declined to elaborate.

Russian officials have scoffed at U.S. statements about the case, saying they show a disrespect for Russian law. They remained poker-faced, urging Washington to discuss the issue through “quiet diplomacy without releases of speculative information.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual  ...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Viktor Bout
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Ukraine War#Politics#Espionage#American#Russian#Phoenix Mercury#The State Department#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Sports
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy