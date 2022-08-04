Ex-Mets ace Noah Syndergaard set for Phillies debut

According to Larry Brooks of Slapshots and the NY Post, the New York Rangers and Jimmy Vesey have a reunion 'on the horizon.'. In 2012, Vesey was drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators, but he never played a game for them. The Harvard-product would play all four years for the Crimson, which made him a free agent. A team has four years to sign a drafted player to an entry-level contract before he becomes eligible for free agency.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO