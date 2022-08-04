Ex-Mets ace Noah Syndergaard set for Phillies debut

Read on www.nj.com
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
‘That made me sick’: Derek Jeter, Yankees discussed 2004 ALCS loss to Red Sox in ESPN documentary
"There's no more embarrassing way of losing a series. I don't think there's anything in the world that could top that." The Red Sox lost to the Royals 7-3 on Thursday. Boston will play Kansas City again this evening at 8:10 p.m. This weekend, the Revolution will be in Florida...
Craig Carton spreads wild rumor about Yankees’ failed Pablo Lopez trade
Aaron Hicks‘ roller coaster Yankees season has recently reached the part where the train comes to a complete halt and the track has to undergo some maintenance. After pulling his numbers up to a respectable place by mid-June, he’s now hit .188 with a .583 OPS over his last 21 games, and entered play Friday mired in an 0-for-23 slump.
Gary Sánchez’s Yankees career ended a year ago due to COVID-19
By Aug. 5 2021, New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez had seen his share of ups and downs. One more down was about to come: a positive test for COVID-19. Sánchez’s stint on the COVID IL saw him lose 11 games of playing time, but it may have cost him something far greater — his eventual roster spot.
Watch: Mets broadcast goes ‘Kill Bill’ on Buck Showalter after hit-by-pitch
The New York Mets have been among the teams in MLB hit by the most pitches this season, and another hit-by-pitch during Friday’s 9-6 loss to the Atlanta Braves provided an opportunity for the Mets broadcast to break out a new special effect. With the Braves up 8-1 in...
New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves Sunday
Atlanta Braves (64-45, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (69-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA, .99 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA, .60 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -144, Braves +123; over/under is 6...
Dominant deGrom pitches surging Mets to 5-2 win over Braves
NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Sunday for their 12th victory in 14 games. Pete Alonso drove in two runs...
Darick Hall not in Phillies' Saturday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Darick Hall is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Hall is being replaced at designated hitter by Alec Bohm versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. In 104 plate appearances this season, Hall has a .273 batting average with an .863 OPS, 6 home runs,...
Here’s why Yankees demoted Ron Marinaccio amid losing streak
The New York Yankees‘ current losing streak has been brought on, in part, by their once-stout bullpen starting to erode. Even though big names like Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta have blown it lately, Ron Marinaccio has been doing his best to keep the team afloat. Even though Marinaccio...
MLB Odds: Nationals vs. Phillies prediction, odds and pick – 8/6/2022
The Washington Nationals will square off against division-rival Philadelphia Phillies in the third of a four-game series Friday night. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Nationals-Phillies prediction and pick we have laid out below. Washington is stuck in...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Wild Braves, Mets Fan Fight
It wouldn't be a sporting event without at least one fight breaking out. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves played in Flushing on Saturday night and it's no secret that the two teams don't like each other. That led to a couple of fans having some words with each...
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. In 199 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a .236 batting average with a .644 OPS,...
New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut
It had been a long time since Mets fans got to see their ace, Jacob deGrom, pitch at Citi Field. Thirteen months to the day to be exact. That changed on Sunday, as deGrom took the hill with the Mets looking to take their fourth game out of five from the rival Atlanta Braves.
(RUMOR) NEW YORK RANGERS ON THE VERGE OF SIGNING F JIMMY VESEY
According to Larry Brooks of Slapshots and the NY Post, the New York Rangers and Jimmy Vesey have a reunion 'on the horizon.'. In 2012, Vesey was drafted 66th overall by the Nashville Predators, but he never played a game for them. The Harvard-product would play all four years for the Crimson, which made him a free agent. A team has four years to sign a drafted player to an entry-level contract before he becomes eligible for free agency.
The Empire State Building is becoming a virtual scoreboard for the New York Mets’ game tonight
Tonight, New Yorkers will be able to keep up with the New York Mets’ home game score simply by looking up at the Empire State Building. Starting at 7:10pm, when the first pitch is thrown at the Atlanta Braves vs. the New York Mets game, the Empire State Building will act as a virtual scoreboard, tracking game action in real-time.
Report: 2 NL teams named potential suitors for Shohei Ohtani in 2024
The Los Angeles Angels did not end up trading Shohei Ohtani this season, but they may lose the star to one of a few nearby teams if he hits free agency in 2024. The Athletic’s Jayson Stark spoke to some front office executives around MLB about what teams could vie for Ohtani if the reigning American League MVP makes it to free agency.
