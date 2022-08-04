ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max has set Aug. 18 as the premiere date for Season 4 of its cooking show, Selena + Chef.

The unscripted series stars actress and singer Selena Gomez.

Appearing alongside her this season will be celebrity cooks Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Gordon Ramsay, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna and Rachael Ray.

"This time, Selena heads to the beach with her friends and family for some summer fun," the streaming service said in a press release Wednesday.

"Season 4 takes place in a beautiful Malibu beach house where Selena will continue to learn the joys of cooking with all-star chefs. As in the first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations."

Gomez can now also be seen in Season 2 of the Hulu comedy, Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez turns 30: a look back

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services.

