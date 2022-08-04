Howmet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $147 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 35 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The maker of engineered products for the aerospace and other industries posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Howmet expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 37 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Howmet expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.38 to $1.42 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HWM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HWM