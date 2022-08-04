Zoetis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (AP) _ Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $529 million.

On a per-share basis, the Parsippany, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.20 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The animal health company posted revenue of $2.05 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

Zoetis expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.97 to $5.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.23 billion to $8.32 billion.

