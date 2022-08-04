Lifetime Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (AP) _ Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $3.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Garden City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $151.3 million in the period.

Lifetime Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $1 to $1.19 per share, with revenue in the range of $800 million to $850 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LCUT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LCUT