TODAY: Sen. Gutierrez in Austin on Thursday for hearing on Uvalde mass shooting

El Paso lawmaker aids Uvalde shooting investigation three years after massacre in his city
State Rep. Joe Moody sat in the auditorium of St. Luke Catholic Church in El Paso on Aug. 3, 2019, preparing for a religious retreat with a group of fellow churchgoers. That day, they were talking about community. “A lot of that discussion was kind of, what do you do...
Uvalde family hesitant going back to school campus
Just like everywhere across the country, parents are preparing their kids for the first day of school. Parents in Uvalde, are feeling a bit more hesitant with concerns about safety at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. One parent, Adam Martinez, has been vocal about more transparency from the school district....
Former Robb Elementary principal accepts new assistant director position with Uvalde CISD
UVALDE, Texas - The Uvalde School District released new information, including about safety, security, and administration changes, according to the release. Elementary school principal Mandy Gutierrez who was out on administrative leave with pay for a brief period and then fully reinstated to her position, will not be serving as an elementary school principal this upcoming school year. According to the release, Gutierrez accepted a new position as assistant director of special education. Chrisy Perez will be taking over as principal of Uvalde elementary. She previously served as assistant principal of Uvalde High School. They say her background as a teacher and counselor will be invaluable as students have the support, they need this upcoming school year. The district will be having a special board meeting on Monday night to talk about safety and security changes and allow for public comment.
