Paramount Global-B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $419 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.78 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.59 billion.

