New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 4 days ago
Don Simonds
3d ago

I hope her actions really match her words, if she's anything like she's claiming she isn't a friend of socialism. Clean house and clean up the city!!

Jeremy
3d ago

Good on her, it's disgusting there now and I don't visit anymore. Too many times found needles, feces, etc on the ground by a family member. Used to love going to SF, now only for a concert or to Chinatown or museum.

Diego
3d ago

“Public Health Outcomes “ code for social service jobs. Having these junkies on the street is the worst possible “public health outcome.” What a joke.

