New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

Don Simonds
3d ago
I hope her actions really match her words, if she's anything like she's claiming she isn't a friend of socialism. Clean house and clean up the city!!
Jeremy
3d ago
Good on her, it's disgusting there now and I don't visit anymore. Too many times found needles, feces, etc on the ground by a family member. Used to love going to SF, now only for a concert or to Chinatown or museum.
Diego
3d ago
“Public Health Outcomes “ code for social service jobs. Having these junkies on the street is the worst possible “public health outcome.” What a joke.
