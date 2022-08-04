New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

A San Francisco Sheriff's Department cadet wants Board of Supervisors President Shamann Walton to tell the truth about an incident between the two at City Hall in June. The cadet says Walton berated him, threatened him and used the 'n-word'. Walton had previously said the department is sensationalizing what transpired and that they are retaliating against him because he has held the department accountable to oversight measures.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO