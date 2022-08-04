Read on kchi.com
Related
kchi.com
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Thursday for Livingston County. 22-year-old Kody Eugene Waters is held for alleged burglary after his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Bond is set at $20,000. A sentencing Hearing is set for September 8th. 24-year-old Jacob Michael McGary is...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Nearly 150 calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department officers Friday. Some of the calls include well-being checks, domestic disturbances, and motorist assists. 9:45 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Jennings Place on a report of property damage. Officers found two vehicles had their tires slashed....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Projects For August 8th – 12th
The Missouri Department of Transportation roadwork schedule for the week of August 8th to the 12th includes several projects around the northwest part of the state. In the local counties, that includes:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Cameron to US 69, through mid-August. The road...
kchi.com
US 24 Resurfacing In Carroll County
MoDOT contractors will begin resurfacing more than 14 miles of US 24, east of Carrollton on Monday. Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. was awarded the contract to complete the resurfacing of US 24 from US 65 in Carrollton to 1.5 miles east of Route 41, near DeWitt. Crews plan to...
kchi.com
Bridge Work To Close I-35 In Harrison County Monday
A portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison county will be closed during the overnight hours on MONDAY. Work on the Harrison County Route A bridge rehabilitation project will close Interstate 35 beneath the bridge beginning Monday, August 8th. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plan to close the interstate at Exit 99, between Bethany and Eagleville, from 9 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0