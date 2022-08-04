ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Amicus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOLD

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Clovis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) _ Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) on Monday reported a loss of $71.3 million in its second quarter. The Boulder, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share. The results missed Wall Street expectations....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Malvern Bancorp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PAOLI, Pa. (AP) _ Malvern Bancorp Inc. (MLVF) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.8 million. The Paoli, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. The holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank posted revenue of $9 million in the period. Its revenue net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

DXP Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ DXP Enterprises Inc. (DXPE) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 74 cents. The industrial products supplier posted revenue of $367.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Pfizer buying spree continues with $5.4B hematology deal

Pfizer will spend about $5.4 billion to buy Global Blood Therapeutics as the pharmaceutical giant continues to invest some of the cash influx reaped during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pfizer said Monday that the acquisition will boost its work in rare hematology. Global Therapeutics, which was founded in 2011, makes Oxybryta tablets for treating sickle cell disease. Pfizer has been flush with cash since its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, and its treatment, Paxlovid, have hit the market, starting with the vaccine in late 2020. The drugmaker has now announced deals valued at a total of nearly $19 billion, counting debt, since late last year. The latest deal follows Pfizer’s $11.6 billion acquisition of Biohaven, which the companies announced in May, and a $6.7 billion acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals announced last December.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Business Markets Analysis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Amicus Therapeutics Inc#Automated Insights#Fold
The Associated Press

BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year and expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new omicron strains. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that revenue hit about 9.57 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from nearly 7.36 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. But revenue dropped to about 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter from 5.31 billion euros in April through June of last year. BioNTech said the dynamic nature of the pandemic has led to changes in orders and revenue but that it expects a strong end to the year. It said it plans to release revamped vaccines tailored to the latest omicron variants as early as October, which could lead to a fall booster campaign. “With our initiatives around variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates, we expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval,” Jens Holstein, chief financial officer of BioNTech, said in a press release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy