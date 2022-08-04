Amicus Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) on Thursday reported a loss of $62.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $80.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FOLD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FOLD