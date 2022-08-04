ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseyville, IL

Comments / 7

Mel Hughes
4d ago

Eating the state out of house and home on our tax dollars. I am so sorry I missed him. NOT

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Caseyville, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Cahokia, IL
City
Centreville, IL
Cahokia, IL
Government
City
Alorton, IL
advantagenews.com

East Alton seeking TAP grant to control drainage issues

The Village of East Alton held a public information meeting last week to gather input related to a Transportation Alternatives Program grant the village is applying for. The village is seeking to install new sidewalks, curbs and gutters and alleviate standing water in front of the middle school and Eastwood Elementary School.
EAST ALTON, IL
wfcnnews.com

Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro East#Infrastructure#Tyson Foods#Rend Lake#Politics State#Politics Governor
Illinois Business Journal

Belleville celebrates historic building rehab as affordable senior lofts with grand opening

Southwestern Illinois Development Authority (SWIDA) and Bywater Development Group joined with other key stakeholders and guests in July for a much-anticipated grand opening event to celebrate the successful completion and full-lease up of Lofts on the Square in downtown Belleville, Ill. The $14.2 million historic rehabilitation of a 90-year-old building...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wjbc.com

Illinois State Fair queen declared out of Perry County

SPRINGFIELD – Your hostess for the Illinois State Fair – and, later in the month, the Du Quoin State Fair – is Addisyn Calloni, who is from Royalton, in Franklin County. Since Franklin County has no pageant – her high school does not even have an FFA chapter – she came out of the Perry County pageant to become Miss County Fair Queen.
PERRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Billy McAmish

Billy Dean McAMish, 85, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022 at his home. Billy was born November 10, 1936 to William A. and Noma (Grimes) McAmish in Granite City, Illinois. He married Patricia Wasyluka on November 8, 1958 and celebrated 63 years together. He was...
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

MCT makes bus route adjustments in August

Madison County Transit is adjusting its bus schedule to be more efficient and improve the experience for riders. Beginning August 14th, the #1 Riverbend and #15 East Collinsville shuttle will have time and routing adjustments. The routes of the #2 Granite City shuttle and #4 Madison-Edwardsville will be shifted. And the #5 Tri-City Regional will have adjusted evening times.
ALTON, IL
Illinois Business Journal

Glen Carbon resident Erika Kohoutek announces candidacy for county board

Erika Kohoutek of Glen Carbon, Ill., has announced her candidacy for Madison County Board, District 24. An established resident of Madison County, Erika has spent her professional career in the private sector, working as an IT Project Manager and business leader for Citigroup, Bank of America, and other prominent organizations. She is known both personally and professionally as a relationship builder and problem solver with a proven track record of completing projects on time and on budget.
cilfm.com

New IDPH director shares plans for Illinois as Pritzker gives update Title X

Introducing the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday, the Pritzker administration is updating the state on a couple of health policy issues. Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced additional funding for the state’s Title X program, which aims to expand reproductive healthcare in Illinois. “The Illinois Department...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy