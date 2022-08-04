Agios Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $91.8 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.78 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.

