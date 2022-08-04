Expro Group Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 2 cents per share.

The oil and gas pipe provider posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period.

