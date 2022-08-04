New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Wall Township, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $552.3 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

