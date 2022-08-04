ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

 4 days ago

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) _ New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $13.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Wall Township, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $552.3 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings to be $2.40 to $2.50 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NJR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NJR

SG Blocks Plans August Closing of St. Marys Manufacturing Campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“SG Blocks” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announced today that the Company intends to close on its future St. Marys manufacturing campus in the last two weeks of August. SG Blocks will use a combination of debt and equity to close on the land. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005225/en/ Preliminary St. Marys manufacturing site plan. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT MARYS, GA
NY Lottery

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (two, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven) (six, twelve, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-four) 01-06-09-12-20-24-26-36-37-39-41-46-48-50-51-53-59-68-71-72 (one, six, nine, twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-two) Cash4Life. 13-16-42-57-58, Cash Ball: 2. (thirteen, sixteen, forty-two,...
LOTTERY
2022 V Foundation Wine Celebration Raises $6.5 Million

NAPA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- The V Foundation for Cancer Research, a top-rated cancer research charity, announced the 2022 V Foundation Wine Celebration raised more than $6.5 million during a full weekend of events in the Napa Valley, with proceeds supporting early detection research. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005235/en/ Devon Still, former NFL defensive end and 2015 Jimmy V Perseverance Award winner, and V Foundation Board Member and Duke University’s legendary former Men’s Basketball Coach Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski kick off the Gala Auction at the V Foundation Wine Celebration Weekend, held August 4-7, 2022 in Napa Valley, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports. The Detroit News reported Sunday that Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has asked that the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, appoint a special prosecutor to consider charges against nine people, including Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, state Rep. Daire Rendon of Lake City and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf. The newspaper reported that the details of allegations were made in a letter sent Friday by Nessel’s chief deputy attorney general, Christina Grossi, to Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. They involved convincing local clerks to hand over voting tabulators, breaking into them and performing “tests,” according to the letter.
MICHIGAN STATE
SUV barrels through Native American parade; 15 injured

A New Mexico man who was driving drunk without a valid license barreled through a parade that celebrates Native American culture in the western part of the state, injuring at least 15 people, officials said Friday. Jeff Irving, 33, was arrested late Thursday and faces charges that include aggravated driving while intoxicated, fleeing from officers and injuring parade-goers and two Gallup police officers who tried to stop the vehicle, court documents said. In a statement, New Mexico State Police said that investigators have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate. No one was killed. The people who were hurt, including the police officers, suffered mostly minor injuries, said New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and his family were among those almost hit as the Chevrolet Tahoe drove through the parade route. The vehicle sped through downtown Gallup about 15 minutes after the nighttime parade started that served as the kick-off event for the 10-day Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration.
GALLUP, NM
Flathead County has Montana's first suspected monkeypox case

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A day after the federal government declared a public health emergency to respond to monkeypox, the Montana health department on Friday reported the state’s first suspected case of the virus. Wyoming is the only state in the country that hasn’t reported a case, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Montana health department and the Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed a presumptive case of monkeypox in an adult living in the county. The sample will be sent to the CDC for confirmation, officials said. The health departments and the patient’s health care provider are working to identify people who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Report details wreckage of fatal New Mexico helicopter crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Federal transportation authorities said Friday that a helicopter returning home from a firefighting mission made a rapid descent without making any turns before plowing into the ground last month, killing the four first responders onboard. Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board released their preliminary report, noting that two witnesses on a ridge about half a mile away were observing the sunset when they saw the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter go down in the hills near the northern New Mexico community of Las Vegas. It could take a year or more to make a final determination on the cause of the July 16 crash. It marked the single deadliest incident for law enforcement in state history and one of the deadliest for first responders. The preliminary report detailed the crash scene, noting that the main wreckage was found upside down about 160 feet (48 meters) beyond the area where the helicopter first crashed. One main rotor blade had minimal damage and the other blade was fractured, with the broken part found nearby.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Ex-lawmaker in Hawaii bribery case donates to campaigns

HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to the campaign of Jamaica Cullen on July 26. She is running in the Democratic primary for parts of Waipahu and Hoopili, the area Ty Cullen used to represent. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Jamaica Cullen is Ty Cullen’s sister-in-law and worked in his office during the past four legislative sessions. A voicemail message left for Jamaica Cullen wasn’t returned.
HAWAII STATE
4 killed in Ohio neighborhood; authorities launch manhunt

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four people were fatally shot in an Ohio neighborhood, authorities said Saturday as they searched for a man who is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said officers were called to the area shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired. Chief John Porter said four victims with gunshot wounds were found at “multiple crime scenes.” All were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they are seeking 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, who they believe fled the area in an SUV. They warned anyone seeing him or the vehicle to call 911 “and not approach him as he is still likely to be armed and dangerous.” The Montgomery County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the victims as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and a 15-year-old girl whose name wasn’t released.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Police: Suspect in slayings of 4 in Ohio arrested in Kansas

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County’s Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings. Court documents don’t list an attorney representing Marlow; a message seeking comment was left Saturday at a number listed in his name. Officers were called to the Ohio neighborhood shortly before noon Friday on a report of shots fired and found four victims with gunshot wounds at multiple crime scenes, police said. The Dayton Daily News reported that the victims were found in two separate homes where they lived, near the home owned by Marlow’s parents.
LAWRENCE, KS
143 roosters euthanized after California cockfighting bust

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities broke up a large cockfighting event over the weekend and said they were forced to euthanize nearly 150 roosters found at a Southern California home, animal control and sheriff’s department officials said. Deputies late Friday discovered about 200 people at the residence in the city of Jurupa Valley and “evidence of an illegal cockfighting event and multiple deceased or severely injured birds,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said a statement. An additional 143 birds were found in cages on the property about 50 miles (80 km) east of Los Angeles, the statement said. Officers with the county’s Department of Animal Services gathered all of the live roosters “and humanely euthanized them, a process that lasted until about 6 a.m.,” according to a statement from that agency.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
Former Texas police chief gets 15 1/2 years for bribery

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A former West Texas police chief was sentenced Friday to 15 1/2 years in prison for taking bribes for a multimillion-dollar contract for a city vendor. A federal judge sentenced former San Angelo police Chief Timothy Ray Vasquez, 52, in San Angelo after a jury in March convicted him of bribery and mail fraud. U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix also fined Vasquez $35,000. Vasquez was police chief from 2004 to 2016 before losing a bid for reelection while targeted by federal investigators. He was indicted in January 2020. Federal prosecutors presented evidence that Vasquez used his position as police chief to help a radio system vendor land a city contract worth almost $6 million. In return, the vendor paid more than $175,000 to Vasquez and provided him with the use of luxury suites at sporting events and a rock concert, as well as a San Antonio condo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Indiana governor signs relief bill alongside abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor signed a relief bill Friday night that will provide $200 rebate payments from the state’s surging budget surplus. Though below his initially proposed $225 refunds, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the measure “fulfills what I set out to accomplish when calling the General Assembly into special session” and establishes “long overdue increased funding” for families and young children. The bill, which passed earlier Friday 37-9, represented a concession from GOP senators who were initially wary that the rebates would further fuel inflation. Sen. Travis Holdman, who sponsored the bill, said the funding was to ensure “pregnant women and children are taken care of as best we can” in the wake of an abortion ban bill that the governor also signed Friday night after Senators approved the restrictions.
INDIANA STATE
Kleefisch downplays Trump endorsement on final swing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch downplayed Donald Trump’s endorsement and rally for her opponent on a final campaign push across Wisconsin Monday, declining to respond to the former president’s criticisms of her. Kleefisch faces Trump-endorsed Tim Michels in Tuesday’s primary, with the winner advancing to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Trump derided Kleefisch as “a career politician and a political insider” during a rally for Michels in suburban Milwaukee on Friday night. He called her the “handpicked candidate of the failed establishment.” When asked at an early morning campaign stop Monday whether she had any comment on Trump’s criticisms, Kleefisch responded: “No thoughts that I can share.” Kleefisch, a former two-term lieutenant governor, also downplayed the Trump endorsement, saying she didn’t know whether it would help or hurt Michels with primary voters. Michels co-owns the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp.
WISCONSIN STATE
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

