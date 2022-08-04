ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $555 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 99 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.81 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

