We All Scream for the Michigan Donut & Ice Cream Fest

Read on wjimam.com
Related
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Amazing Burger Joint Has Insanely Awesome Old School Burgers
An old school cheeseburger is a tasty food option. I'm talking about the burgers that are grilled fresh on the flat top. Topped with cheese, a slice of onion, pickles, tomato, ketchup and mustard. Keep it simple, wrap it in some wax paper and I'm going to be well on my way to stuffing my belly.
1051thebounce.com
Beloved Michigan Cider Mill Changing Owners After 100 Years
In Michigan, fall is way too short a season, in my opinion. I love fall, but it seems to be over in the blink of an eye. That said, although there’s plenty of summer left, I’m already starting to look around at fall things to do in the Mitten, and there are plenty of options.
Top 5 Most Loved Restaurants on DoorDash in Michigan
As the queen of being productively lazy, DoorDash is my bestie for the restie. My bestfriend and I share a DoorDash account so I can use his DashPass, which is the best idea ever. Here are five of the most loved restaurants on DoorDash in Grand Rapids. Who would not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
Crazy: Look Inside This Now Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton
If you are a fan of abandoned destinations, you'll be in a world shock to find one so close to home. Located in Brighton, Lindbom Elementary school has sat deserted for ten years. Look: Abandoned Elementary School In Brighton. This school has sat untouched by the sound of students' voices...
Farmers’ Almanac Not Looking Real Pretty for Winter in Michigan This Year
You know the outlook isn't great when the Farmers' Almanac sets aside technical lingo and just tells you to get ready to 'shake, shiver, and shovel' this winter. Since 1818 the Farmers' Almanac has been the 'Weather Bible' with its annual publication. The Farmers' Almanac released its extended forecast earlier this week, and Michiganders may want to start booking those warm weather getaways now if the forecast is on point.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scenic M-22 goes right between two of the clearest lakes in Michigan
GLEN ARBOR, MI-- Two of the clearest and cleanest lakes in all of Michigan can be found while driving along M-22. Big and Little Glen Lakes sit just outside the borders of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The two lakes are connected by the channel at the Narrows and are...
fox2detroit.com
Travel magazine names 3 Michigan hotels as the best in the Midwest
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three Michigan hotels are the best in the Midwest, according to Travel + Leisure. The travel magazine asked readers to share their experiences and rate hotels to compile the top 10 resort hotels. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Hotel Walloon in Walloon...
ecurrent.com
Shopping for Women’s Clothes in the Ann Arbor Area
I own a summer dress that I found in a small boutique on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It’s a halter dress that ties in the back – the bow a built in accessory – its straps drape gracefully down my back. It’s mostly black and white, with a thick fluorescent yellow stripe at its hem, and for about five minutes, the dress almost wasn’t mine.
The Tallest Flagpole in Michigan is Located Here
Attention all flagpole sitters! (Does anyone even DO that anymore? Even some lame radio deejay somewhere?) Here's one you may or may not wanna tackle...authorities probably wouldn't let you anyway. It's Michigan's tallest flagpole, located in New Baltimore at the foot of Lake St. Clair in the Walter & Mary Burke Park, 36400 Front Street, Macomb County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
Cats Pei & Wei need a new home
Looking for an adorable mother and daughter feline duo to add to your home?
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
Farmers’ Almanac Says Michigan Will Be “UnReasonably Cold and Snowy” This Winter
It's hard to argue with the Farmers' Almanac. Despite its "less-than-scientific" approach to predicting weather, harvests, and world events... SOMEHOW, it keeps getting it right. It's like the Astrology of World Events, except... this is REAL!. It seems to think about winter when we're still under the occasional heat advisory,...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful
Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
CDC urges masking in 18 Michigan counties this week
Michigan now has 18 of its 83 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 4. Last week, Michigan had 12 counties at a high level. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts...
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
Women say tree business took thousands off them
Two mid-Michigan women want to warn others to stay away from a local tree removal service.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0