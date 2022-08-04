Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $230.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238 million.

