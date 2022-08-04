ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $230.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $238 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHAK

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Precision BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $31 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 44 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

BioNTech reports strong first half, expects demand to grow

BERLIN (AP) — BioNTech, which teamed with Pfizer to develop a powerful COVID-19 vaccine, has reported higher revenue and net profit in the first half of the year and expects demand to grow as it releases updated vaccines to target new omicron strains. The German pharmaceutical company said Monday that revenue hit about 9.57 billion euros ($9.76 billion) in the first six months of 2022, up from nearly 7.36 billion euros in the same period a year earlier. But revenue dropped to about 3.2 billion euros in the second quarter from 5.31 billion euros in April through June of last year. BioNTech said the dynamic nature of the pandemic has led to changes in orders and revenue but that it expects a strong end to the year. It said it plans to release revamped vaccines tailored to the latest omicron variants as early as October, which could lead to a fall booster campaign. “With our initiatives around variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccine candidates, we expect an uptake in demand in our key markets in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval,” Jens Holstein, chief financial officer of BioNTech, said in a press release.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy