Karen Hopson, 61 of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 61-year-old Karen Jackson Hopson, of Hopkinsville, will be Tuesday, August 9 at 11 am at the First Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday morning from 9:30 until 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of...
Angela Jasmin, 61 of Georgia
A visitation for 61-year-old Angela Eugenia Gold Jasmin, 61, of Georgia and formerly of Hopkinsville will be on Wednesday, August 10 at 11am at Gamble Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery.
Maria Soriano, 74 of Hopkinsville
A funeral mass for 74-year-old Maria Teresa Sanchez Soriano of Hopkinsville will be held on Tuesday, August 9 at 11am at at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation...
Charlene Hall, 63, of Cadiz
Graveside services for 63-year old Charlene Long Hall, of Cadiz, will be Tuesday morning, August 9, at 11:00 at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Morgan’s Funeral Home in Princeton is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Steven Wyatt Hall, I of Cadiz; three...
James Edward Stovall, 89, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 89-year-old James Edward Stovall, of Hopkinsville, will be at noon Thursday, August 11, at First Baptist Church in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Thursday. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Michael Lamonte Long, 64, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 64-year-old Michael Lamonte Long, of Hopkinsville, will be at 11 o’clock Monday morning, August 8, at St. Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 o’clock Sunday evening at Adams & Sons Mortuary in Hopkinsville.
Elizabeth Stoltzfus, 69, of Herndon
Funeral services for 69-year-old Elizabeth Stoltzfus, of Herndon, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at her home, at 11288 Lonnie Walker Highway. Burial will follow in the Fentress Lane Cemetery. Visitation begins at her home Friday and runs up until service time Saturday. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in...
Details Released In Greenville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man was charged with kidnapping an ex-girlfriend in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 19-year-old Mikel Smith who was found in a home on Normandale Drive with a girl that had an emergency protective order to keep him away from her and her family. The girl...
Men2Be Celebrates Leaders At 2nd Annual Gala
A Night with the Stars Saturday will provide dozens of boys the chance to experience new and life changing events. Men2Be hosted its 2nd Annual Gala at the Bruce with hundreds gathered to celebrate a successful second year. Among the attendees was Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner, who says his first meeting with the group was positively unexpected.
Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
Christian County Schools Welcoming Staff Back This Week
The Christian County School District is welcoming teachers and staff back with special activities at Christian County Middle School Monday. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says this is the first time in two years they will bring all staff together before the start of school. He says classes begin at the usual...
Farm Credit Loan Underwriters Receive On Farm Experience
Underwriters from Farm Credit Mid-America recently got a first-hand look at agriculture in Western Kentucky. Christian County Agriculture Extension Agent Matt Futtrell says he spent two days with a group of new loan underwriters from Farm Credit to provide them some on-farm knowledge and experience that will help in their career.
Two Injured, One Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to. Jennie Stuart Health...
Man Arrested On Warrant For Hopkinsville Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was arrested in Murray on a warrant in connection to a police pursuit in Hopkinsville that happened on April 4th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say on April 4th they attempted to stop Jonathan Bivins on North Drive for an expired tag and he pulled into the McDonald’s drive-thru line.
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempted Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with attempted burglary after a report of a man pointing a gun at a home on West 1st Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 22-year-old Christian Berrian who had pointed a rifle in a window of the home then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
Christian County Man And Woman Charged With Drug Possession In Tennessee
A Pembroke man and a Hopkinsville woman were charged with possession of meth after a traffic stop on West Spring Street in Dover, Tennessee Wednesday night. Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 40-year-old Brian Stout for a traffic violation and could see marijuana in plain view. After a...
Gala Of Tables To Kick Off School Return Week
Trigg County school teachers and staff will begin the back-to-school week with an annual event that partners with the community to help kick off the school year. Superintendent Bill Thorpe says he is looking forward to a great start to school this year. Open house events are planned for Monday...
Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Washington man was charged after he was reportedly found passed out in a vehicle in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Gregory Rutzky was found passed out in a vehicle parked at a Hopkinsville gas station just before midnight. He was reportedly found to have heroin, four used...
