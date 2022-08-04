Popular Atlanta emu Big Lou dead at 29

Read on www.cbs46.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Related
Highest-rated dessert shops in Atlanta
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Atlanta on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Atlanta, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor. #30. Jake’s Ice...
CBS 46
Hundreds attend Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest at West End Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of families have lined up to attend Grammy award-winning rapper Lil Baby’s Back-to-School Fest Sunday afternoon at the West End Mall. Atlanta police officials have blocked off a portion of Lee Street as the large crowd continues to disrupt the traffic flow. Police have directed traffic to turn down Oak Street at the intersection of Lee Street to get to the Back to School Fest.
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Highly-Anticipated ‘I Am John Gabbana’ Documentary Set to Premiere in Atlanta, Ga August 12, 2022
Christian Rapper, Author, and Spiritual Influencer John Gabbana Wants You to Learn from His Mistakes. A exclusive premiere of. Atlanta, GA– John ‘Boonk’ Gabbana’s story is one that has been waiting to be told for quite some time. John Gabbana, a native of Jacksonville, Florida, is a survivor of over 21 years of abuse. In the documentary, John details his journey from a traumatic childhood of food poverty and witnessing his stepfather’s passing from cancer to a teen life of drug addiction, gang violence, becoming a viral, yet unpaid social media star, to eventually, being a victim of gun violence. During his time as a social media influencer, John created prank videos and garnered over five million followers on his Instagram platform. The prank videos were created under the notorious ‘Boonk Gang’, as a tribe for John’s then followers to experience his viral videos.
3 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or you travel to Georgia often and you love to eat steaks then you have come to the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you love good food and good service. All of these restaurants are known for serving delicious food prepared with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, these steakhouses are great options for enjoying a nice casual meal with some friends or family members but are also great options if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion with your loved ones. Here are the three amazing steakhouses that made it on this list. If you haven't visited them already, make sure you do next time you get the chance because they will definitely not disappoint.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta firefighters recall chaotic scene, woman screaming in burning SW Atlanta home
ATLANTA - A Southwest Atlanta mother is in the burn unit at Grady after her home went up in flames. Atlanta firefighters rushed into the house to save her and her son, but he did not make it. "We just see heavy, heavy smoke in the neighborhood," Atlanta firefighter William...
Casting Call: Need people for a Christmas film & a BIG mall scene
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Rapper Killer Mike’s barbershop gives out 160 free haircuts to students
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton and DeKalb Counties kick off their first day of school on Monday and The Swag Shop is making sure their students look fresh for the first day. The swag shop is a spot you may see musicians or athletes getting their hair buzzed, but Saturday it was kids getting fresh cuts.
Thrillist
The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta
For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Don't let Bully's name fool you, he's pure sweetness. He does well around other dogs and is friendly with cats too.
CBS 46
Family of COVID-19 victims and survivors gather for memorial in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A memorial was held in Atlanta on Saturday to remember victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to officials, new numbers reveal Georgia is woefully behind most other states in vaccinating children against the coronavirus. With school beginning across the state, doctors are encouraging parents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7
Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
CBS 46
Competition from other states increasing pressure on Georgia’s film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A number of states have Georgia on their minds when it comes to attracting film companies operating in the Peach State - away from us and over to them. But those on the Atlanta film scene say Georgia is and will continue to be a top filming destination.
CBS 46
Parents plead for daughter’s safe return after ‘suspicious’ disappearance
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Parents of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir are begging for the public’s help finding her after she disappeared under suspicious circumstances from a Midtown Atlanta apartment on July 30. A vigil was held for Lenoir on Sunday morning at 10 a.m. at 1600 Peachtree Street NE., the...
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
CBS 46
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
CBS 46
Shuttered Atlanta metro area animal shelter reopens after ‘strep’ outbreak
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Cobb County animal services shelter has re-opened its doors after previously being closed for two weeks due to a “strep zoo” outbreak. Officials tell CBS46 News a dog tested positive that led to the shutdown. The bacterial infection impacts an animals respiratory system,...
Comments / 3