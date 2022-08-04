ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

hfchronicle.com

Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks

Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
CBS Chicago

Driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview expected in court Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said. He is expected in court on Monday.Baldwin's employer claims police determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash. Now not only are those affected looking...
abc57.com

Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
Chicago Journal

Man shot and killed on the Red Line this morning

CHICAGO - Another man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train this morning, authorities said. There is currently not much information to go on as the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. this morning near the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's south side.
nypressnews.com

Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He...
WGN News

Man shot and killed on West Side

CHICAGO —  A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL

