CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said. He is expected in court on Monday.Baldwin's employer claims police determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash. Now not only are those affected looking...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO