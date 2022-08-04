Read on clintoncountydailynews.com
Homewood police make two arrests for firearm violations in recent weeks
Traffic stops for speeding on July 11 and Aug. 3 each resulted in arrests for alleged illegal firearm possession, according to posts on the Homewood Police Department Facebook page. A handgun, ammunition and mask were confiscated during a traffic stop on July 11. (Provided photo) On July 11, an officer...
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
West Town murder victim managed to Facetime with witnesses before he died on 4th of July, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said Sunday that a man shot and killed in West Town on the Fourth of July managed to Facetime with two witnesses before crashing and dying from his wounds. Rogelio Hermosillo, 25, was ordered held without bail on Saturday by Judge Susana Ortiz. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Driver of party bus that rammed into 13 vehicles in Lakeview expected in court Monday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The driver of a party bus that rammed into more than a dozen vehicles on Chicago's North Side Saturday is now facing charges. Gregory Baldwin, 45, of Valparaiso, Indiana, is charged with one felony count of criminal damage to government property, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene. He was also cited with failure to reduce speed and disregarding a traffic control light, police said. He is expected in court on Monday.Baldwin's employer claims police determined he was not impaired at the time of the crash. Now not only are those affected looking...
cwbchicago.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about 15-year-old’s murder inside Warren Park
A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the indictment or conviction of anyone responsible for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in a North Side park last month. Cook County Crime Stoppers made the offer, which is good for 60 days, on Twitter Sunday morning. Anthony...
abc57.com
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
Chicago Gun Violence: At Least 51 Shot, 7 Fatally, So Far This Weekend
Chicago police say that seven people have been killed and at least 45 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported Saturday morning in the first block of West 79th Street. According to police, a 29-year-old...
Woman arrested in connection of Homewood double shooting
A 20-year old woman was arrested Friday night in connection to a double shooting in Homewood on August 4th. Temani Lewis of Wilkinsburg is now in the Allegheny County Jail, pending an arraignment on charges in connection with the shooting.
Man shot and killed on the Red Line this morning
CHICAGO - Another man was shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train this morning, authorities said. There is currently not much information to go on as the incident happened a little after 2:00 a.m. this morning near the 79th Street CTA Red Line Station in the Chatham neighborhood on the city's south side.
Authorities identify man fatally shot in East Garfield Park
A man was killed Sunday while standing on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park. About 12:20 a.m., Maurice D. Hart Jr., 27, was standing in the 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when a man fired gunshots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He...
Felon held on gun-related charge after fatal stabbing, claim of self-defense
There was no witness to refute Claude Turner’s claims that the woman he killed tried to rob him at knifepoint after he and another person hired her for sex, Cook County prosecutors said.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Party bus in Chicago sideswipes 13 cars, police say; driver arrested
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus is accused of sideswiping at least 13 vehicles in a Chicago neighborhood on Saturday, authorities said. Police arrested the 45-year-old driver, who allegedly damaged the vehicles in the city’s Lake View neighborhood, WLS-TV reported. The crashes occurred at about 3...
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
Man shot and killed on West Side
CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday. According to police, the man standing on the sidewalk at 2800 block of West Wilcox Street when an unknown man fired shots. The wounded man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and was pronounced […]
Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring
How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
Chicago police issue alert for man on motorized skateboard groping women
Chicago police have issued an alert for a man on a motorized skateboard accused of inappropriately grabbing women.
Comments / 4