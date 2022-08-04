Tips on beating the heat, with more scorchers coming to NY and NJ

Read on pix11.com
pix11.com
New York, New Jersey weather forecast: Hot, rainy start to week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for New York City, as hot, sticky weather with the potential for pop-up thunderstorms settles over the New York and New Jersey area to start the workweek. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high...
pix11.com
More Texas migrants arrive in NYC
A bus carrying 14 migrants from Texas arrived in New York City Sunday. It was the second bus to arrive in the Big Apple in the past three days.
pix11.com
Partly sunny morning kicks off hot, humid weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Saturday gets off to a partly sunny start and warm temperatures. The high is expected to climb to 90 degrees in the city and mid-80s to low 90s in the suburbs. Adding humidity, it will feel more like the upper 90s to triple digits across...
