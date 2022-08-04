San Antonio Housing Authority changes name to Opportunity Home in brand switch

Read on www.mysanantonio.com
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com
San Antonio grants program opens applications for small businesses until Aug. 22
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio, in partnership with LiftFund, has dedicated $17 million in funding to support for-profit small businesses with grants up to $35,000. An additional $10,00 in funding is available to those who qualify. San Antonio’s Small Business COVID Impact Grants Program provides support...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
$60M senior living community under development in San Marcos
The 275,000-square-foot project is expected to take two years to finish.
KSAT 12
VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
Viral TikTok jokes that San Antonio tacos will give you diabetes
The TikTok also trolled Dallas and Austin tacos.
San Antonio halts Broadway plans over stalemate with TxDOT
Last we left this debacle TxDOT was open to conversation.
2 San Antonio bookstores ranked among the Top 25 best spots in Texas
Have you perused these aisles recently?
KSAT 12
Jobs outlook for San Antonio region promises more to come
SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo reports the San Antonio region added 47,000 new jobs from June 2021 to June 2022, even as the pandemic still lingers and inflation takes its toll. Adrian Lopez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Alamo, said the area’s job growth reflects what’s happening statewide, with...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
KSAT 12
US Army to conduct military training exercise in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting a military training exercise in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The training will take place from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. It will consist...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
7 San Antonio restaurants, markets where you can find mochi ice cream
What a kawaii dessert!
All the San Antonio food and drink news you missed the past week
There is a barbecue thief amongst us.
Boxing Scene
Javier Fernandez Looks To Be The Next Big Star From San Antonio
Javier Hernandez has seen the success fighters from San Antonio, Texas, especially Jesse Rodriguez, have had in recent years. The unbeaten featherweight now wants to create his own path towards success, including one day defending a world title belt in his hometown. Hernandez will face Cesar Cantu tonight at the...
San Antonio group says coupons can help you fight inflation
Coupons have changed this group says anyone can do it.
myfoxzone.com
Sizzling hot deal: $10 admission to the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for some last-minute fun with your family before school starts back up?. The San Antonio Zoo is offering $10 admission starting Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 14. End your summer vacation with a trip through Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures presented by...
foxsanantonio.com
The Children's Hospital of San Antonio has Garth Brooks cut ribbon for the Child Life Zone
SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Hospital of San Antonio had Country music legend, Garth Brooks, attend the ribbon cutting for the Child Life Zone. Garth Brooks cut the ribbon, participated in activities with the patients, and visited with their families. He is one of the giving donors who make these Child Life Zones possible. There are only 15 of these zones in America.
virtualbx.com
San Antonio: University Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital Set to Open Next Year
San Antonio (Bexar County) – University Health is one year out from the opening of its new Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The facility is expected to be a place to count on for the highest level of pediatric and OB/GYN care from many of the nation’s top experts.
