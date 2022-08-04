ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Faculty Union Awards $7,300 in Student Scholarships & Fall Semester Begins Aug. 22

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships

Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

UPS hosting hiring event Saturday for hundreds of available positions

CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, much higher than expected.CBS 2 is working for Chicago, letting you know about jobs available right now.UPS is holding a hiring event Saturday morning at its facility in Hodgkins, located at 7811 Willow Springs Road, until 11a.m Saturday.200 full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.More than 100 warehouse worker positions are also available.
HODGKINS, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park

The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
MUNSTER, IN
Union, IL
Illinois Education
Joliet, IL
Joliet, IL
Education
wjol.com

Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20

Sign up to watch as Thorn Creek Audubon Society and Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders’ staff capture, band and release hummingbirds during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20 at Plum Creek Nature Center. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Lockport Gets New Automotive Business

Bettenhausen Automotive announced it is planning to break ground this fall at 16471 West 159th Street to build a brand new, state-of-the-art dealership in Lockport. The development will include a one-story, nearly 35,000 square-foot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram automobile sales center and accompanying service facility on a 12-acre site within Lockport Square. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the new sitelocation. Mayor Steven Streit as well as other government officials and automotive affiliates will be in attendance.
LOCKPORT, IL
Austin Weekly News

After outrage, West Side mural removed

A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois

CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
MIX 108

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday

CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Several individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kacper Klos, 21, of Chicago and Kaan Ayger, 21, of West Dundee, Illinois were indicted on two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies. William Mitchell, 52, of Morris was indicted for the unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth, a class three felony.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

