Faculty Union Awards $7,300 in Student Scholarships & Fall Semester Begins Aug. 22

Read on www.wjol.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Movie Night in the Village Commons on 8/10Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for youJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Family Fun Fair scheduled for 8/5Adrian HolmanManhattan, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Related
Mayor Lightfoot and The Department of Family and Support Services announce community services Block Grant Scholarships
Chicago residents can now apply and further their education. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Family & Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that $230,000 in Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) scholarships are now available for Chicago residents seeking to continue their education. Residents have until Friday, August 26, 2022, at midnight to apply. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new online application portal. Built to simplify the application process and provide even greater access to students, individuals can now apply online at www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.
UPS hosting hiring event Saturday for hundreds of available positions
CHICAGO (CBS) – U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs last month, much higher than expected.CBS 2 is working for Chicago, letting you know about jobs available right now.UPS is holding a hiring event Saturday morning at its facility in Hodgkins, located at 7811 Willow Springs Road, until 11a.m Saturday.200 full-time permanent tractor-trailer team driver positions are available.More than 100 warehouse worker positions are also available.
thelansingjournal.com
Paying to park at Munster’s Centennial Park
The people of Illinois have frequented the 200-acre Centennial Park since its popularity grew more during the pandemic. Therefore, Munster residents complained about the traffic from Illinois residents using the park. As a result, the Town of Munster decided to charge a parking fee to all non-residents. Munster residents can...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Commissioners Ejected from Will County Veterans Assistance Commission Meeting –
JOLIET, IL. (ECWd) – Attorney General: “. . . a meeting of a committee of a county board that is properly closed…may not be closed to a member of the county board who is not a member of the committee.”. During the August 4, 2022, meeting of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
Forest Preserve program lineup features Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20
Sign up to watch as Thorn Creek Audubon Society and Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders’ staff capture, band and release hummingbirds during the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hummingbird Fest on Aug. 20 at Plum Creek Nature Center. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
wjol.com
Lockport Gets New Automotive Business
Bettenhausen Automotive announced it is planning to break ground this fall at 16471 West 159th Street to build a brand new, state-of-the-art dealership in Lockport. The development will include a one-story, nearly 35,000 square-foot Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram automobile sales center and accompanying service facility on a 12-acre site within Lockport Square. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. at the new sitelocation. Mayor Steven Streit as well as other government officials and automotive affiliates will be in attendance.
WATCH: Mayor Lori Lightfoot dances to 'Cha Cha Slide' at back-to-school bash
Mayor Lori Lightfoot is giving new meaning to the term "light foot."
Cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Illinois using data from Zillow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Austin Weekly News
After outrage, West Side mural removed
A mural recently unveiled at 5908 W. Chicago Ave., in Austin has been removed. The mural was a collaboration between the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) and the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), as part of the city’s Vax-Chi-Nation program that encourages community members to get vaccinated.
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Levels in Chicago Area, At-Home Treatment
Most of the Chicago area is still at a “high” community level of COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But experts say some locations are seeing more than others. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic...
wlsam.com
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Is Chicago a “Hell Hole” or a City on the Rise?
John Howell is joined by David Greising, President and CEO of the Better Government Association. They discuss Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker’s very different views on Chicago, and what this means for both the city and their campaigns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Illinois
CHICAGO - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Brookfield Zoo’s annual ZooBrew: If you like beers and zoos, this is the event for you
Tickets are on sale now for the ZooBrew held on Saturday, August 27, where beer lovers can sample approximately 80 different varieties from over 20 breweries. (CHICAGO) If you love the combination of trying new craft beers and hanging out at the zoo, now is the time to snag your tickets to Brookfield Zoo's annual ZooBrew.
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot receives endorsement from IL Senator Tammy Duckworth
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot received her first state-wide endorsement Thursday. Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth announced she is backing the incumbent mayor.
Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death
Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
fox32chicago.com
Almost 900 flights canceled nationwide, with 280 canceled at O'Hare on Sunday
CHICAGO - Almost 900 airline flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday, with almost 300 of those flights at O'Hare Airport in Chicago. The flight tracking website FlightAware said on Sunday that 898 flights within, into or out of the United States were canceled. Almost 5,600 flights within, into or out of the United States were delayed.
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
wcsjnews.com
Grundy Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Several individuals were indicted by a Grundy County grand jury on Wednesday, August 3rd. Kacper Klos, 21, of Chicago and Kaan Ayger, 21, of West Dundee, Illinois were indicted on two counts of Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, both class four felonies. William Mitchell, 52, of Morris was indicted for the unlawful possession of less than five grams of meth, a class three felony.
Comments / 0