Hamilton County, OH

Evendale police say man fatally struck by train may have been traveling on it from out of state

By Jeanne Houck, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago

Evendale police say a male pedestrian fatally struck by a train today may have been traveling on the train from out of state.

Officers were dispatched to an area near the 3300 block of East Sharon Road about 3:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police said the department would release no further details until the man has been identified and his relatives notified.

A Hamilton County Coroner's Office report shed no more light on the identity of the victim or the circumstances of his death.

The Enquirer will update this story when more information is available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Evendale police say man fatally struck by train may have been traveling on it from out of state

