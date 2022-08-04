Evendale police say man fatally struck by train may have been traveling on it from out of state

Evendale police say a male pedestrian fatally struck by a train today may have been traveling on the train from out of state.

Officers were dispatched to an area near the 3300 block of East Sharon Road about 3:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police said the department would release no further details until the man has been identified and his relatives notified.

A Hamilton County Coroner's Office report shed no more light on the identity of the victim or the circumstances of his death.

