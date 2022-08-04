Feast of the Blessed Sacrament returns to New Bedford after 2 years

Read on www.abc6.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
universalhub.com
Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay
ABC6.com
Thousands flock to Providence for annual Dominican Festival
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands came to Providence Sunday in celebration of New England’s largest Dominican Festival. Celebrations kicked off with a parade at 10 a.m. at the corner of Broad Street and Thurbers Avenue. In attendance, leaders like Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Public Safety Commissioner and Grand Marshal Steven Pare, Congressional candidates Alan Fung, Seth Magaziner, and Mayoral candidates Gonzalo Cuervo and Brett Smiley.
Remembering Dartmouth’s Tyler Joseph Leonard [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
A foundation honoring the memory of Dartmouth's Tyler Joseph Leonard and Child and Family Services are working together to help young people at risk of committing suicide. Tyler was 30 years old, a graduate of Dartmouth High School and Bridgewater State University, when he took his own life in 2018.
independentri.com
Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
Mattapoisett Couple Could Have Danced and Danced All Night
If you think ballroom dancing has gone the way of the horse and buggy, you'd better hang on. Look at the phenomenal success ABC has had with Dancing with the Stars, now in its 10th season. It continues to grow in popularity, and on occasion posts higher ratings than American Idol.
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
ABC6.com
Hundreds swim at 46th Save The Bay’s fundraiser in Newport
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — More than 200 swimmers took to the Narragansett Bay in Newport Saturday morning for the 46th Save The Bay’s annual swim fundraiser. The two mile race started from the Naval Was College and ended at Potter’s Cove in Jamestown. The fundraiser is to support the mission to protect and improve Narragansett Bay.
Taste of Rhode Island returns after 2-year hiatus
The event will feature more than 50 local restauranteurs and vendors, including Whalers, Iggy's Boardwalk, Wormtown Brewery, Safari Room at Ocean Cliff, Chapel Grille, and Legal Seafoods.
Turnto10.com
People gather for Hiroshima commemoration in Fall River
(WJAR) — Dozens of people lined up for prayers and peace in Fall River to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan. A ceremony was held at Bicentennial Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday to honor the tens of thousands of lives lost during the World War II attack.
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
ABC6.com
Warren Fire Department highlights National Purple Heart Day
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warren Fire Department took to social media Saturday afternoon to highlight National Purple Heart Day. National Purple Heart Day is on Aug 7 every year for Americans to remember and honor the men and women who were killed or wounded while serving their country.
Turnto10.com
Utility pole falls onto Richmond restaurant
RICHMOND, R.I. (WJAR) — A utility pole fell onto a restaurant in Richmond on Saturday evening. Rhode Island Energy was on scene at Dragon Palace on Main Street. The pole slammed onto a refrigerator cooler, causing serious damage. The owners told an NBC 10 News crew the pole randomly...
ABC6.com
Providence Police Explorers hold car wash fundraiser Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of the Providence Explorers held a car wash fundraiser on Saturday in effort to raise money for the program. Donations from the car wash will fund Explorers’ uniforms and team building activities. The program focuses on helping local young adults learn about law...
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
City hall wedding ceremonies on the rise in Attleboro
While city hall wedding ceremonies are not a new concept, Attleboro's city clerk tells 12 News she's seen an uptick in the number of people saying "I do" in her office.
ABC6.com
Boston man killed by lightning strike in Wyoming
BOSTON (WLNE) — Boston College High School announced Sunday that one of their former students died after being struck by lightning Tuesday. John “Jack” Murphy, 22, died near Enos Lake in the Absaroka Mountains of Wyoming, according to Murphy’s obituary. The 22-year-old was struck while on...
rimonthly.com
Weatherlow Farms is Hosting Picnic Dinners with Live Music
Just a short drive away from Providence lies Weatherlow Farms, an idyllic environment in Westport, Massachusetts, with grass-fed and pasture-raised cows, free-range chickens, sheep and more. It also grows fields and greenhouses full of fresh flowers for weddings and events. The farm supplies some major Rhode Island restaurants (New Rivers and Bayberry Beer Hall) with beef, poultry, lamb and eggs, and it also has a farm stand that sells meat, eggs and fresh cut flowers to the public alongside prepared foods created by its on-site chef, Emily Whipple.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
rimonthly.com
Friday Food Truck Feature: Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food
When you think of food trucks, do you typically think of deep-fried manicotti? Well, Bird’s Nest Italian Street Food’s goal is to make sure you do! Next time you are in Providence, Warwick or Cumberland, keep an eye out for some delicious Italian cuisine. We spoke with Michael Leverone to dish out more details on the traveling truck.
