5 Value Stocks With Enticing EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Snap Up
Price-to-earnings (P/E), given its inherent simplicity, is the most commonly used metric in the value investing world. It is preferred by many investors while handpicking stocks trading at attractive prices. However, even this straightforward, broadly used valuation metric has a few limitations. While P/E enjoys great popularity among value investors,...
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Procter & Gamble (PG), Intuit (INTU), Fastenal (FAST) in Focus
Two of the three most widely followed indexes closed in the green last week, continuing the recovery, which started last month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 advanced 2.2% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% for the week. Rising inflation, the continued geopolitical crisis...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
CFR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CullenFrost Bankers, Inc. Quote. This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%,...
5 High-Flying U.S. Corporate Giants to Buy Despite Volatility
XOM - Free Report) , Merck & Co. Inc. (. CVX - Free Report) , American Electric Power Co. Inc. (. Recently, released several economic data for June and July have reaffirmed the stability of the U.S. economy. The Department of Labor reported that non-farm payrolls in July came in at 528,000 compared to the consensus estimate of 236,000. Moreover, job additions in June were revised upward to 398,000 from 372,000 reported earlier. Job addition in July was the best since February.
Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was moderate last week. The S&P 500 (up 0.4%), the Dow Jones (down 0.13%), the Nasdaq (up 2.2%) and the Russell 2000 (up 1.94%) delivered a mixed performance last week. Some segments staged a rebound like technology, clean energy and small-caps. As the Fed indicated to go slow...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
Should Value Investors Buy Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Q2 Loss Wider & Revenues Beat
SPR - Free Report) have declined 3.5% to reach $30.40 since its second-quarter results. The company reported a second-quarter 2022 adjusted loss of $1.21 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated significantly from the year-ago quarter’s loss of 31 cents per share.
Bull of the Day: Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW)
CLW - Free Report) , a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a long-term stock market winner within the Zacks Basic Materials sector. CLW is currently breaking out to its highest price level this year, all while most stocks hover in bear market territory. The company’s longevity and continued stock price ascent speak to management’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing market landscape. The Basic Materials sector is currently displaying some favorable characteristics as shown below:
Why This 1 Momentum Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
3 Great Stocks to Buy in August for Safety and Long-Term Growth
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks tackles where the stock market and the economy stand to start August. The episode then focuses on three stocks—Humana, Merck, and Dollar Tree—that have proven they can climb during 2022’s falling market and operate businesses that are likely to withstand any economic downturn or possible recession.
Has IHI CORP (IHICY) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
IHICY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. IHI CORP is one of 229 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
Is First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX ETF (FNK) a Strong ETF Right Now?
FNK - Free Report) debuted on 04/19/2011, and offers broad exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Has Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
DLNG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question. Dynagas LNG is one of 143 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit...
Has Peabody Energy (BTU) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
BTU - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Peabody Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy...
Pre-Markets in Red Amid Strong July Jobs Data and Q2 Earnings
U.S. stock futures dip in pre-market today following the report of strong job additions in July. Market participants are worried that a tight labor market will reduce concerns of a near-term recession and allow the Fed to continue its aggressive interest rate hike and monetary tightening. The Department of Labor...
New Strong Sell Stocks for August 5th
EQX - Free Report) engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.2% downward over the last 60 days. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (. CCCS - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the property and casualty...
Is Wintrust Financial (WTFC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none...
