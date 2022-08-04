Habersham commission calls for T-SPLOST vote; county unveils ‘bucket’ list of projects

Read on nowhabersham.com
accesswdun.com
Cornelia dreaming: Revitalization concepts to be presented at city commission meeting
Those interested in the future and potential revitalization in key areas of Cornelia have a chance to learn about those possibilities during the September city commission meeting. Through the Downtown Renaissance Fellowship, a University of Georgia collaborative with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, the city has received technical and...
CBS 46
Ordinance approved in Athens that reduces fine of small marijuana possession
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - Athens-Clarke County commissioners approved an ordinance that reduces the fine of anyone caught in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana to just $35. Officials confirmed to CBS46 News the new ordinance completely eliminates the jail time penalty. Officials do warn that possession of marijuana...
wrwh.com
Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service
(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
Mall matters: redevelopment plans are on the drawing board in Athens, Duluth
As Athens-Clarke County Commissioners await a proposal from the Athens-Clarke County Planning Commission on plans to redevelop the property that is home to the Georgia Square Mall, Gwinnett County moves closer to finalizing plans for Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth. Developers earlier this year announced plans for a mixed-use proposal for the property on Atlanta Highway in Athens. After originally planning to have Commission votes in the spring, Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says final action will likely come in the fall.
Red and Black
Sewer blockage causes 2,873-gallon leak, contaminating Lake Herrick
On July 29 around 10:30 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department was notified of a sewage leak off of East Campus Road, contaminating Lake Herrick and surrounding tributaries. Construction debris fell into a sewer main causing a blockage, Public Utilities Director Hollis Terry said in an email to The...
Athens commissioners vote to decriminalize marijuana
ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County commissioners approved an ordinance that eliminates jail time and lowers the fine for having less than an ounce of cannabis to $35. The decision was made at the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners wanted to require charging less than $35, but that was...
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Researchers catch record-breaking lake sturgeon in Georgia’s Coosa River
ROME, Ga. — Researchers from the University of Georgia have caught the largest lake sturgeon ever reported to the the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR officials say the researchers caught 52 inch, 24 pound lake sturgeon from a portion of the Coosa River in Rome. They say the fish is the largest of its species that they’ve since they began stocking the native species in 2001.
nowhabersham.com
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
Monroe Local News
Walnut Grove Park Market Saturday will include a Back to School Bash
The August Market at Walnut Grove Park is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at the city park at 1021 Park Street, Loganville Georgia. There will be the usual food, fun and vendors, including Hamburgers and Hot Dogs plates for a Lions Club fundraiser and Scoops will be on location to offer up ice cream.
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
nowhabersham.com
Historical Society partners with HoPE to celebrate Habersham’s diversity and promote inclusion
They’re planning a special celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month to coincide with this year’s Big Red Apple Festival. The celebration will take place on September 24th at the Historical Society’s building and adjacent Cornelia Library/Skate Park on Chattahoochee Street. The event “will expand the boundaries of the...
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
WXIA 11 Alive
Cherokee County deputy rescues baby deer out of utility hole
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County sheriff's deputy earned a well-deserved acknowledgement of "good job" this week when he rescued a fawn out of a hole. The video was posted Thursday to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Instagram page. You can watch it in the video player above this story or in the YouTube player at the bottom of the article.
nowhabersham.com
GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck
A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
New car shopping? Why the sticker price in Forsyth County might not be close to what you’ll ultimately pay
(Forsyth County, GA) It’s no secret car dealers are looking to make a profit, oftentimes selling cars for way above the recommended sticker price. But as the demand for new cars still outweighs the supply due to the microchip shortage that started during the pandemic, dealerships are blaming the market for their markups.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Gwinnett police to shut down roadway for accident reconstruction Monday morning
The Gwinnett County Police Department plans to shut down a section of Braselton Highway in Dacula on Monday morning, Aug. 8, to reconstruct a traffic accident in which a Buford man was killed. Jeffrey Smith, 50, died Sunday, July 31. No charges have been filed in the accident case, but...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
WXIA 11 Alive
New proposal for Gwinnett Place Mall released
We have our first look at revitalization plans for Gwinnett Place Mall. The mall is most recently known for being featured in "Stranger Things."
