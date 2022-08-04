“Run. Hide. Fight.” active threat trainings happening on LSU campus

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Work will continue on LA 441 in the Holden area during the week of August 8. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that roadwork will continue daily starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 8 and last until 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. The left and right lanes will be closed to allow crews to pave driveways and turnouts.

HOLDEN, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO