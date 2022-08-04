“Run. Hide. Fight.” active threat trainings happening on LSU campus

Read on www.brproud.com
3 injured in Madison Avenue shooting Sunday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three people have been injured in a shooting on Madison Avenue Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the 2000 block of Madison Avenue where two juveniles and an adult were shot. The police say that the injuries are non-life-threatening.
BR Police on alert to possible DWI incidents over weekend, at least 5 arrested Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 10,000 people in the United States lose their lives in crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver. Ever aware of the dangers posed by these incidents, officers with the Baton Rouge...
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
Traffic stop at local RaceTrac ends with arrest of “known street racer”
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made almost 100 days after the Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to drag racing in the 2900 block of College Dr. The drag racing allegedly took place between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. BRPD initiated...
BRPD investigating shooting on Coursey Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Coursey Boulevard Saturday morning. The police say one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story.
Mississippi inmates captured in Baton Rouge escaped through hole cut in jail’s roof
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from Louisiana State Police says four Mississippi escapees were captured in Baton Rouge Friday night. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office identified the escapees as Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wigington and Landon Braudway. Alcorn County authorities said the inmates broke out...
Traffic Alert: Crash on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials say a Sunday, August 7 crash occurred on O’Neal Lane at Commercial Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:32 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
Fallen trees blocks left lane at Gross Tete on I-10 east
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Fallen trees have blocked the left lane at mile marker 142 on Interstate 10 east Sunday morning. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that congestion is minimal. To find an alternate route, click here.
Former SU professor who fled country to serve prison time: ‘Justice sometimes turns very slowly’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former Southern University professor Parviz Sharifrazi will spend the next two years in federal prison. “This was a real calculated scheme at the time,” said Lousiana Inspector General Stephen Street. He was convicted of mail fraud and money laundering after taking nearly $150,000...
EBR Councilman provides hundreds of students with free school supplies and haircuts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As East Baton Rouge Parish students prepare to head back to local classrooms on Monday, August 8, one organization used the weekend to make sure students would have everything they needed – including confidence. At District Five’s ‘Back to School Giveaway,’ officials provided...
One hurt in accident involving BRPD unit on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene of a vehicle accident involving one of their police units and on Friday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the “crash involved a police unit and another vehicle.”. The accident took place...
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
Roadwork to continue on LA 441, both lanes of traffic closed all week
HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Work will continue on LA 441 in the Holden area during the week of August 8. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that roadwork will continue daily starting at 7 a.m. Aug. 8 and last until 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 12. The left and right lanes will be closed to allow crews to pave driveways and turnouts.
Suspect in deadly weekend shooting on Bradley St. charged with 2nd Degree Murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Albert Hawkins, 21, was shot on Bradley St. last weekend and died later at a local hospital. Kirkpatrick Franklin, 52, of 3372, Baton Rouge was taken into custody on Thursday, August 4 in connection with this deadly shooting which took place on Sunday, July 31.
DOTD informs drivers of school bus safety
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the 2022-2023 school year sets to begin for East Baton Rouge Parish, DOTD has created a diagram for School Bus Safety Week. It is required by state law that vehicles must stop at least 30 feet behind the bus when loading and unloading. School buses come equipped with warning flash signals to alert drivers around them that the vehicle is preparing to stop.
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-10 West at Dalrymple
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Sunday (August 7) evening crash on I-10 West near Dalrymple and McCalop Street. The incident occurred around 5:26 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers may want to use caution or take...
Traffic Alert: Crash along I-12 East near Essen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a crash along I-12 East that is also impacting drivers along I-10 West at Essen Sunday (August 7) evening. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. At this time, there is...
WBRSO: Think before sharing children’s back-to-school photos online
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As students in West Baton Rouge Parish head back to the classrooms on Monday, the sheriff’s office is reminding parents to keep their child’s personal information limited on social media. “Back-to-school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal...
Man accused of raping teen girl while younger sister was in backseat
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A 20-year-old man is facing a rape charge after allegedly forcing himself on a 16-year-old girl in a parking lot on Bluebonnet Boulevard. According to the arrest documents, the victim told officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department that she had conversations with 20-year-old Kwan Allen II for about a month on social media. Allen told her he was 18 years old and she told Allen she was 16 years old.
