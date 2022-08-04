Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Zacks.com
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Zacks.com
Consolidated Edison's (ED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y
ED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line improved 20.8% from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share...
Zacks.com
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y
TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted second-quarter 2022 earnings of 37 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37%. TRIP reported a loss per share of 9 cents and 7 cents in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $417 million surged 77% year...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
The Lion Electric Company (LEV) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
LEV - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09. This compares to loss of $0.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Should Value Investors Buy Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Zacks.com
Magnolia (MGY) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat
MGY - Free Report) reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.10 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 but improving from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 56 cents. This year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to a surge in commodity prices...
Zacks.com
TimkenSteel (TMST) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.01%. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
AAOI - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.28 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.30. This compares to loss of $0.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Zillow Group (ZG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ZG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.63%. A...
Zacks.com
Open Lending (LPRO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
LPRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Zacks.com
Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
Zacks.com
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit
MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Zacks.com
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
CGC - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.70 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
Curis (CRIS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CRIS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drug developer would...
Zacks.com
Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of 1 cent per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) were 83.3% lower than the year-ago figure of 6 cents. Revenues. Total revenues came in at $448 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th
DK - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days. Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings,...
Comments / 0