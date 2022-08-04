ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season

The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates

NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Consolidated Edison's (ED) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

ED - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents by 10.3%. The bottom line improved 20.8% from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter. Barring one-time adjustments, the company posted GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share...
TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q2 Earnings Beat Mark, Revenues Rise Y/Y

TRIP - Free Report) reported adjusted second-quarter 2022 earnings of 37 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 37%. TRIP reported a loss per share of 9 cents and 7 cents in the prior quarter and the year-ago quarter, respectively. Revenues of $417 million surged 77% year...
Should Value Investors Buy Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
Magnolia (MGY) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

MGY - Free Report) reported a second-quarter adjusted net income of $1.10 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 but improving from the year-ago quarter’s bottom line of 56 cents. This year-over-year improvement in the bottom line can be primarily attributed to a surge in commodity prices...
TimkenSteel (TMST) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.01%. A...
Zillow Group (ZG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ZG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.63%. A...
Open Lending (LPRO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates

LPRO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates

MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2

HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
MetLife (MET) Q2 Earnings Beat on Strong Latin America Unit

MET - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $2 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 29%. However, the bottom line declined 16% year over year. Adjusted operating revenues of MetLife amounted to $18,298 million, which increased from $16,239 million in the year-ago quarter. The...
Curis (CRIS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

CRIS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.17 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this drug developer would...
Spire (SR) Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

SR - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of 1 cent per share, on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings per share (EPS) were 83.3% lower than the year-ago figure of 6 cents. Revenues. Total revenues came in at $448 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 8th

DK - Free Report) : This integrated downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.6% over the last 60 days. Delek US Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus. Delek US Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delek US Holdings,...
