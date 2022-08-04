First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms next couple of days

Read on www.whec.com
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid end to the weekend but relief is in sight
Mostly sunny skies today with temps into the low 90s and feel like temps near 100 this afternoon. Hazy and humid conditions may pop an isolated storm this afternoon but most of us are rain-free for the bulk of our Sunday. Very humid weather continues into tomorrow with a better...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Relief is on the Way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today makes seven days this season with 90 degrees or higher for Rochester. The heat index, which is a combination of the temperature and humidity, was as high as 97 degrees in the afternoon. This tropical air will last another 36 hours, before the dew point begins to fall later Tuesday. There is a very slow-moving cold front located in the central great lakes that is the focus of our relief. This front will usher in cooler and drier conditions through the middle of the week.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory for Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Local thundery downpours for Friday and heat for the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The weather will be warm and muggy on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and some showers and thundery downpours. Keep the umbrella handy, even though most of the day will be rain-free. Any showers or storms that pop up could produce locally heavy downpours. Looking...
Kucko’s Camera: Step back in time at Seneca Farms
News 8’s John Kucko travels about an hour south of Rochester to Seneca Farms, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and ice cream spot you don’t want to miss.
Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake
First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
Firefighters respond to Henrietta house fire, homeowner displaced
They also said that the owner of the house is displaced after the fire, however, Red Cross was on the scene to assist the homeowner.
WHEC TV-10
Ontario Beach Park hours extended this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're looking to beat that heat this weekend, why not head to the lake?. County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that due to the high temperatures he is extending the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park this weekend.
Search For Possible Canandaigua Lake Drowning Victim to Resume Monday
The search for a possible drowning victim will resume Monday. On Friday, emergency crews were dispatched to Canandaigua Lake for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A target of interest...
WHEC TV-10
Police cancel alert for missing 13-year-old girl
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police have canceled the alert for missing 13-year-old girl Neveah Hawkins. Police provided no other details.
Video: Man beaten in broad daylight near Monroe Ave.
The footage begins abruptly and violently, with a man in a black tee shirt swinging another man in a green tee shirt to the ground.
Alert canceled for missing vulnerable adult
UPDATE: Police have recently canceled the alert for Frank Gugino on Friday morning. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he […]
Search for missing man in Canandaigua Lake to resume Monday
RUSHVILLE — Divers from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and Branchport Fire Department believe they found what they called a target of interest after a man jumped into Canandaigua Lake in the area of LeTourneau Christian Camp and went missing Friday. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said that because of...
WHEC TV-10
Truck crashes through Scottsville home, man in custody
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A truck crashed through a home in Scottsville on Rochester Street on Monday. No one was injured. Monroe County deputies said the truck went all the way through the house at around 1:30 a.m. and ended up in a neighbor's driveway. Deputies said a 34-year-old...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
WHEC TV-10
Jordan Health Front Porch Festival resumes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All kinds of festivals are coming back after a COVID hiatus. That includes the Jordan Health Front Porch Festival. The goal of the celebration is to promote a healthy lifestyle for its workers and community members. There were free health screenings, an art and reading tent, giveaways, and a dunk tank.
WHEC TV-10
Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
