Rochester, NY

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms next couple of days

WHEC TV-10
 4 days ago
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Relief is on the Way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today makes seven days this season with 90 degrees or higher for Rochester. The heat index, which is a combination of the temperature and humidity, was as high as 97 degrees in the afternoon. This tropical air will last another 36 hours, before the dew point begins to fall later Tuesday. There is a very slow-moving cold front located in the central great lakes that is the focus of our relief. This front will usher in cooler and drier conditions through the middle of the week.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory for Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Rochester, NY
FL Radio Group

Search Ongoing for Missing Boater on Canandaigua Lake

First responders remain on scene at this hour of a possible drowning that happened this afternoon on Canandaigua Lake. The first call for help reportedly came in shortly before two for a 61-year-old man that got into the water off of a pontoon boat in the area of the Letourneau Christian Center and reportedly did not resurface. A number of area fire companies have responded with their water rescue gear and boats.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Ontario Beach Park hours extended this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - If you're looking to beat that heat this weekend, why not head to the lake?. County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday that due to the high temperatures he is extending the hours for swimming at Ontario Beach Park this weekend.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Alert canceled for missing vulnerable adult

UPDATE: Police have recently canceled the alert for Frank Gugino on Friday morning. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police issued an alert Thursday evening for a missing vulnerable adult from Rochester. According to the Tonawanda City Police Department, Frank Gugino, 86, was last seen on Woody Lane in Rochester around 4:20 p.m. Thursday. They say he […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Truck crashes through Scottsville home, man in custody

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A truck crashed through a home in Scottsville on Rochester Street on Monday. No one was injured. Monroe County deputies said the truck went all the way through the house at around 1:30 a.m. and ended up in a neighbor's driveway. Deputies said a 34-year-old...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Water leak impacts service at Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Patients were temporarily diverted from the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department Friday due to what URMC representatives called a “significant” water leak. Hospital representatives say a sprinkler was damaged in a bathroom on the second floor, directly above the ED. The system was repaired, but not before a significant amount of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Wegmans locations going through changes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Jordan Health Front Porch Festival resumes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - All kinds of festivals are coming back after a COVID hiatus. That includes the Jordan Health Front Porch Festival. The goal of the celebration is to promote a healthy lifestyle for its workers and community members. There were free health screenings, an art and reading tent, giveaways, and a dunk tank.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Food truck rodeo comes to Greece Town Hall

GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Town Hall is hosting a food truck rodeo and a concert on Tuesday. Food vendors will be there from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Local band The Skycoasters will perform starting at 6 p.m.
GREECE, NY

