Read on www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat
CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
Zacks.com
Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates
NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
Zacks.com
3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season
The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
Zacks.com
Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down
MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 4.3% year over year to...
Zacks.com
Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track
IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
Zacks.com
Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, to Buy Chemocentryx
AMGN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.65 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.40. In the year-ago quarter, earnings were $1.77 per share. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.59 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
Zacks.com
Nektar's (NKTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates
NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 85 cents per share for the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 23.8% year over year to $21.6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Westlake's (WLK) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2
WLK - Free Report) logged a profit of $858 million or $6.60 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $522 million or $4.04 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 per share. Sales climbed 57% year over...
Zacks.com
bluebird (BLUE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE posted a loss of $2.31 from continued operations. Revenues from...
Zacks.com
Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2
HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
Zacks.com
Agios (AGIO) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AGIO - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1.68 per share from continuing operations for second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.78. In the year-ago quarter, AGIO incurred a loss of $1.36 per share. Quarterly revenues were $5.6 million during the quarter, which beat...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?
AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
Zacks.com
Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
Zacks.com
MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates
MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
Zacks.com
Aerie (AERI) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat
AERI - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 67 cents. Revenues came in at $33.3 million, which increased from $27.2 million in the year-ago...
Zacks.com
Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up
LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
Zacks.com
TimkenSteel (TMST) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.01%. A...
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Like Zacks: Procter & Gamble (PG), Intuit (INTU), Fastenal (FAST) in Focus
Two of the three most widely followed indexes closed in the green last week, continuing the recovery, which started last month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 advanced 2.2% and 0.4%, respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% for the week. Rising inflation, the continued geopolitical crisis...
Zacks.com
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates (Revised)
ICPT - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.53. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Comments / 0