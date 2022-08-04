ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

Centennial (CDEV) Rises 3% on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

CDEV - Free Report) stock price rose 3% since it reported strong second-quarter results on Aug 3. Centennial Resource’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 41 cents. The bottom line improved from the year-ago profit of 2 cents per share. Quarterly...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Northern Oil (NOG) Q2 Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates

NOG - Free Report) , the independent oil and gas producer, reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57, primarily attributable to greater net production and much higher commodity prices compared with the last quarter. Moreover, the bottom line improved considerably from the year-ago profit of 92 cents.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

3 Service Firms Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season

The Zacks Business Services sector is expected to have performed well in the April-June quarter of 2022, backed by a solid demand environment, driven by strength in manufacturing and service activities. However, continued supply-chain disruptions, inflationary pressure and labor market constraints are likely to have remained as headwinds. Per the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Q2 Earnings Top, Gross Margin Down

MYGN - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of an adjusted EPS of 2 cents. However, the metric plunged 66.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 12 cents. The quarter’s adjustments exclude certain...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Bmrn#Pharmaceuticals#Genzyme#Europe#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Biomarin#Bmrn Free Report#Vimzim
Zacks.com

Amicus (FOLD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates

FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 21 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The company had reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 4.3% year over year to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Iovance (IOVA) Q2 Earnings Miss, Lifileucel BLA on Track

IOVA - Free Report) incurred a loss of 63 cents per share in second-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 60 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 53 cents. Without any marketed product and revenue-generating collaboration, the company did not record any revenues...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, to Buy Chemocentryx

AMGN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $4.65 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.40. In the year-ago quarter, earnings were $1.77 per share. Lower operating expenses and share count boosted earnings in the quarter. Total revenues of $6.59 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Nektar's (NKTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

NKTR - Free Report) reported a loss of 85 cents per share for the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.01 but wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 69 cents. Quarterly revenues were down 23.8% year over year to $21.6...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
Zacks.com

Westlake's (WLK) Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q2

WLK - Free Report) logged a profit of $858 million or $6.60 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $522 million or $4.04 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 per share. Sales climbed 57% year over...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

bluebird (BLUE) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss

BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of $1.27 per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations in the second quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.31. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE posted a loss of $2.31 from continued operations. Revenues from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Huntsman's (HUN) Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates in Q2

HUN - Free Report) recorded profits of $242 million or $1.10 per share in the second quarter of 2022, rising from $172 million or 70 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.28 in the reported quarter from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Agios (AGIO) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat

AGIO - Free Report) incurred a loss of $1.68 per share from continuing operations for second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.78. In the year-ago quarter, AGIO incurred a loss of $1.36 per share. Quarterly revenues were $5.6 million during the quarter, which beat...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

What's in Store for American International's (AIG) Q2 Earnings?

AIG - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 8, after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American International’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, which indicates a decline of 19.1% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Meanwhile, our estimate suggests earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 in the to-be-reported quarter.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Reinsurance Group (RGA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

RGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $5.78 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 112.5%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 44.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. Net foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse effect of 16 cents per share on adjusted operating...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

MasTec's (MTZ) Q2 Earnings Meet & Revenues Beat Estimates

MTZ - Free Report) shares gained by a meager 0.01% during after-hours trading on Aug 4, after it reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues surpassed the same. Elaborating on the performance and looking ahead, Jose Mas, MasTec's CEO, said, "While inflationary cost pressures...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Aerie (AERI) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Beat

AERI - Free Report) reported adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in second-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 52 cents and the year-ago quarter’s loss of 67 cents. Revenues came in at $33.3 million, which increased from $27.2 million in the year-ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Lamar (LAMR) Q2 AFFO & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up

LAMR - Free Report) gained 1.07% during Wednesday’s regular trading session after this REIT reported a 10.9% year-over-year jump in second-quarter adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to $1.94. The figure also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74. Results reflect solid recovery in the U.S. advertising market...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

TimkenSteel (TMST) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates

TMST - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.29 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.96 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.01%. A...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy