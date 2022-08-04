Officials with the California Highway Patrol reported that three adults, one infant and a fetus have died in a fiery crash in a Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Authorities later announced that a sixth victim was discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.Eight others, six kids and two adults, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Another person was treated at the scene. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.According to the CHP, the 40-year-old driver of a gray Mercedes-Benz ran a red...

VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO