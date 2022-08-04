ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 9

john
4d ago

A Driver ( A JEW ) Ran a Stop Sign At The Intersection. NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 9 and Game Farm Road in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES

Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood Township, NJ
Accidents
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
thelakewoodscoop.com

JUST IN: Multiple Patients Extricated After Violent Accident on Rt. 88 in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON DASHCAM VIDEO]

Multiple people have been injured in a serious accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 5:00 PM on Rt. 88 at Holly Street. Videos obtained by TLS (see below) shows a vehicle driving through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 88, causing it to crash into a utility pole.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS LA

6 killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood

Officials with the California Highway Patrol reported that three adults, one infant and a fetus have died in a fiery crash in a Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Authorities later announced that a sixth victim was discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.Eight others, six kids and two adults, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Another person was treated at the scene. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.According to the CHP, the 40-year-old driver of a gray Mercedes-Benz ran a red...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
WCAX

Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

108K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy