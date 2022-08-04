Read on www.shorenewsnetwork.com
john
4d ago
A Driver ( A JEW ) Ran a Stop Sign At The Intersection. NO CHARGES WILL BE FILED
Reply(3)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Woman in $400K GoFundMe Scam Sentenced to 1 Year in PrisonJason WeilandPennsylvania State
Related
NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash
UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at Route 9 and Game Farm Road in the Lanoka Harbor section of Lacey. We have a report of injuries, the extent of which is unknown. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash at Madison and 6th. We have no information on injuries or the cause of the accident. Should additional details become available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
MARLBORO: SERIOUS ACCIDENT ON 18 NB WITH INJURIES
Marlboro First Aid and Rescue shared the following information regarding an accident that happened this morning:. Units dispatched around 8:29am for a motor vehicle accident on Route 18 North/Tennent road this morning. First arriving police units advised of a serious motor vehicle accident and a Medivac was requested to fly. All EMS/Fire units cleared around 9:30am.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman, 69, dies in head-on collision with dump truck in NJ
A 69-year-old woman died after a head-on crash Thursday morning with a dump truck in New Jersey, state authorities said.
Car jumps curb, hits car wash worker then slams into New Jersey furniture store
The driver was traveling along St. Georges Avenue in Linden shortly before noon on Sunday when the car jumped the curb and hit the worker and the store.
Lakewood Man Sentenced for to 25 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced to twenty-five years New Jersey...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Track Down Bloodied Woman Reportedly Screaming for Help in Tractor Trailer
South Brunswick, NJ – A report of a bloodied woman crying for help inside a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
JUST IN: Multiple Patients Extricated After Violent Accident on Rt. 88 in Lakewood [CAUGHT ON DASHCAM VIDEO]
Multiple people have been injured in a serious accident in Lakewood this afternoon. The accident happened shortly before 5:00 PM on Rt. 88 at Holly Street. Videos obtained by TLS (see below) shows a vehicle driving through a stop sign and crashing into a vehicle traveling westbound on Rt. 88, causing it to crash into a utility pole.
2 believed dead as inferno rips through N.J. home, authorities say
A Morris Township, New Jersey, husband and wife were missing and presumed dead after a fire destroyed their home early Friday, authorities said. Emergency crews rushed to the inferno shortly before 3 a.m. at the Normandy Heights Road home, according to Morris County officials. “Repeated efforts by firefighters to enter...
Suicidal Man Killed By PA State Trooper After Hours-Long Standoff: Reports
A 59-year-old Pennsylvania man threatening to kill himself was shot dead by a state trooper Saturday, Aug. 6, various news reports say. Douglas Stanton's 32-year-old relative called police around 11 p.m. saying he was threatening to kill himself and if police came, he'd shoot them, WTAE and Erie News Now say citing PA State Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police in Lacey Report Theft from Motor Vehicle
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:55 a.m., Officer Walsh responded...
6 killed in fiery crash in Windsor Hills neighborhood
Officials with the California Highway Patrol reported that three adults, one infant and a fetus have died in a fiery crash in a Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Authorities later announced that a sixth victim was discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.Eight others, six kids and two adults, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. Another person was treated at the scene. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.According to the CHP, the 40-year-old driver of a gray Mercedes-Benz ran a red...
One dead in St. Johns County pickup truck crash
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single vehicle pickup truck crash Thursday morning off State Road 207, St. Johns Fire Rescue said. The crash happened 100 yards off the woodline of the 7000 block of State Road 207, according to SJFR. There was one...
Police: School bus driver flees after hitting teen in Pennsauken, New Jersey
"It's really hard," said the victim, 15-year-old Manuel Rodriguez of Pennsauken. "I could have died."
Police find man, woman in NJ tractor-trailer cab incident with bleeding woman
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (PIX11) — Police on Thursday located the man, woman and tractor-trailer cab sought after someone reported the woman was bleeding and calling for help in New Jersey on Wednesday, officials said. Officers, unsure exactly what happened, questioned the man and woman on Thursday evening. Many feared the woman may have been abducted, […]
N.J. man sentenced to 25 years for stabbing death outside liquor store
An Ocean County man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for stabbing a 29-year-old Lakewood man to death outside a township liquor store nearly two years ago. Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for killing Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz on Aug. 31, 2020. Responding police...
Crews fight fire at local church-owned campground
Crews rushed to the campground owned by the National Association of the Church of God just after 2 a.m.
WCAX
Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
Shore News Network
108K+
Followers
56K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 9