Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Warren Township and the Borough of WatchungMorristown MinuteWatchung, NJ
Morristown Weather Forecast: Friday Aug 5 - Tuesday, Aug 9Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Police Track Down Bloodied Woman Reportedly Screaming for Help in Tractor Trailer
South Brunswick, NJ – A report of a bloodied woman crying for help inside a...
Vehicle Set On Fire After Others Broken Into in Lacey
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Lacey are investigating a vehicle fire that occurred on...
Man Arrested for Fondling Himself In Front of 5-Year-Old At New Jersey Dollar Tree
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ – A New Jersey man was arrested after being caught exposing and...
Police in Lacey Report Theft from Motor Vehicle
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:55 a.m., Officer Walsh responded...
Rahway Throat Slashing Suspect Found Guilty by Jury
RAHWAY, NJ – A man who stood trial for slashing the throat of a 25-year-old...
Third Suspect in July Claymont Murder Arrested
CLAYMONT, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police have arrested a third suspect in a...
Lakewood Man Sentenced for to 25 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing
LAKEWOOD, NJ – Jorge Santiago-Garcia, 33, of Lakewood, was sentenced to twenty-five years New Jersey...
Police Make Arrests in Major Jersey Shore Drug Trafficking Operation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Two major players in New Jersey’s Jersey Shore drug trade have...
Six Heading to Prison in New Jersey Stolen Vehicle Trafficking and Fencing Operation
TRENTON, NJ – Six members of a Newark-based automobile theft and trafficking operation are headed...
Police In D.C. Investigating Rape And Robbery
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a Robbery and First-Degree...
Mass Grave Discovered at Red Bank National Park
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ – A mass grave has been discovered at a New Jersey park...
New Jersey’s Plastic Bag Ban Leads to Rampant Increase in Theft of Shopping Baskets
TRENTON, NJ – Never mind the piles of heavy-duty reusable bags piling up in your...
Two $50K Powerball Tickets Won in Middlesex and Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ– Two very lucky NJ Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls...
