Amarillo, TX

Sod Poodles can't maintain hot start in loss to Frisco

By By Staff Reports
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago

FRISCO — The Amarillo Sod Poodles got off to one heck of a start Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, they couldn't keep it up.

Despite going up four runs in the top of the first, Amarillo fell apart down the stretch as they lost to the Frisco RoughRiders 12-5 on the road.

Early on, it looked like it would be a rout in favor of the Sod Poodles (47-51).

Eduardo Diaz's two-run RBI double to score Jorge Barrosa and Tristin English started off the scoring in the top of the first. Diaz was then scored by Roby Enriquez on a single and Enriquez was scored on a single by Juan Centeno the same inning. Just like that, it was 4-0 Soddies.

Frisco cut it to 4-1 in the second, but Amarillo returned the lead to four runs in the sixth with Centeno's solo home run. The bottom of the sixth saw Frisco cut it to 5-3.

Things stood pat in the seventh, but Frisco scored six runs in the eighth and three in the ninth to down Amarillo 12-5.

Sod Poodles can't maintain hot start in loss to Frisco

