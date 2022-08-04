Official: Former Puerto Rico governor Wanda Vázquez arrested on corruption charges

Read on wtop.com
WTOP
Many Maryland counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
Though daily cases of COVID-19 were fairly constant in the D.C. area earlier in the summer, some counties are beginning to see their community levels of the infection rise. Community levels are a metric used by the Centers for Disease Control based on new cases of COVID-19, hospital admissions and hospital beds used. Being aware of community levels helps residents know when it is time to take measures to protect themselves and help prevent further spread of the virus.
WTOP
Argument leads to 2 arrests in DC
An argument leads one man to get in a vehicle and strike the other. In turn, the man who was struck stabbed the driver, D.C. police said. According to police, Kenneth Brown, 52, of Northwest, was the driver who intentionally hit Michael Makell, 51, of Northeast, on Saturday afternoon. Makell then stabbed Brown, police said.
WTOP
Delaware man arrested after ramming police vehicles
DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say they arrested a 27-year-old Wilmington man on gun and drug charges after he allegedly rammed his vehicle into police vehicles as he tried to flee. Delaware State News reported that the arrest was made Friday in the parking lot of Bally’s Resort...
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
WTOP
DC’s Funk Parade returns in-person and for a good cause
After a short time away, the eighth annual D.C. Funk Parade returned in person Saturday, bringing the funk back to U Street. The Funk Parade and concert series featured several stages, along with stops at the African American Civil War Memorial and the Reeves Center. Various genres from funk, hip-hop...
WTOP
Dessert shop wants to ‘make life sweeter’ for DC region
This is part of WTOP’s continuing coverage of people making a difference from our community authored by Stephanie Gaines-Bryant. Read more of that coverage. A Prince George’s County baker said her mission is to “make life sweeter one dessert at a time” for residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
WTOP
2 Richmond-area HBCUs plan to build laboratory schools
RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area historically Black universities are planning to build college partnership laboratory schools. Details on plans by Virginia State University in Ettrick and Virginia Union University in Richmond are scant. Leaders at the two universities can’t say where the schools will be built, how many students...
WTOP
Heat and humidity ahead of potential afternoon rain due for DC region
The workweek will begin with more of the same heat, humidity and showers that impacted the D.C. area over the weekend. Monday appears to be on the humid side, according to the National Weather Service. It could feel close to 100 in the afternoon. The forecast prompted D.C. to activate...
WTOP
‘When thunder roars, head indoors’: Lightning safety tips from the National Weather Service
After four people were hit, and three killed, by lightning in D.C.’s Lafayette Square, the National Weather Service is out with a warning: The safest place to be during a thunderstorm is indoors. “If you’re outside under a tree, under grandstands, under a gazebo or pavilion … None of...
WTOP
Maryland trauma support group’s dance troupe advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’
It’s all yes’s for a local trauma support group that just competed on “America’s Got Talent: Ballet After Dark” — and it hopes that the recent performance on the show spreads the message of support. “We’ve turned our trauma into triumph,” said Tyde-Courtney Edwards,...
WTOP
When do DC-area students head back to school?
For many D.C.-area school systems, August means getting ready to return to the classroom. Here’s a breakdown of when students across the area go back to school.
