ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

China's Ant Group net profit fell 17.3% in March quarter - Alibaba filing

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pEEiX_0h4TrpRS00

SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's Ant Group on Wednesday logged net profit of 11.38 billion yuan ($1.68 billion) in the quarter to March, down 17.3% from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (9988.HK), earnings report.

The e-commerce giant reports its profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

($1 = 6.7558 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yuan#Renminbi#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Ant Group#Jan Harvey Our Standards
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Reuters

China's Hainan expands COVID lockdowns to quell outbreak

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, state media reported, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases in the past two years compared with many other regions in the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

With Taiwan drills, Xi tries to salvage Pelosi crisis

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - (This August 7 story corrects Chang's title to Deputy Secretary General, not Secretary General, in paragraph 10) Chinese President Xi Jinping may not have been able to stop Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, but he ordered his country's military to rehearse a much more aggressive step: a blockade crucial to taking the island by force, security experts say.
POLITICS
Reuters

Carlsberg lifts 2022 growth outlook

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg lifted its operating profit growth outlook for this year as it has been able to resume operation in Ukraine and on the back of strong performance in Europe and Asia, it said on Monday.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

536K+
Followers
348K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy