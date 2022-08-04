Shooting in Hilltop area leaves woman in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Thursday morning shooting in Columbus’ South Hilltop neighborhood has sent a woman to the hospital, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers went at 4:05 a.m. to a home in the 2000 block of West Mound Street after getting a report that someone had fired shots into a home, CPD said. Police shut down a stretch of the road between Butler and Wrexham Avenue as they investigated the shooting.

A woman was hit during the home shooting in her arm and chest, and medical crews took her to a local hospital for treatment and observation. Police said a bullet also grazed a man’s arm, but he did not need treatment for it. CPD said it expects both victims to survive.

Investigators did not release any suspect info, including if a car was involved in the home shooting, as of Thursday morning. In a separate Columbus shooting less than 12 hours earlier, someone drove by and shot into a home, hitting an infant girl.

At the last update, the stretch of West Mound Street where the shooting happened remained closed.

