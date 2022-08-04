ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

Teenager arrested on multiple charges following crash in Cameron that injured two

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kttn.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Man Booked into Harrison County Jail on Multiple Outstanding Warrants

An Independence man was booked into the Harrison County Jail after being arrested on multiple outstanding warrants. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 42-year-old John Stover at 9:15 P.M. who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrants originally from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Independence, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cameron, MO
City
Independence, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cameron, MO
Crime & Safety
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Highway 246, one life-flighted to hospital in St. Joseph

Two Maryville residents were injured Sunday afternoon in a rollover crash one mile east of Sheridan in Worth County. Injuries were listed as serious for a passenger in a pickup, 49-year-old Stephanie Tate, who was flown by medical helicopter (Life Flight) to Mosiac Medical Center in St. Joseph. The driver of the pickup, 52-year-old Bertsel Tate, received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Mosiac hospital in Maryville.
MARYVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations

Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
St. Joseph Post

Maryville woman airlifted to hospital after crash

WORTH COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 3p.m. Sunday in Worth County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Ford pickup driven by Bertsel A. Tate, 52, Maryville, was westbound on MO 246 one mile east of Sheridan. The pickup's towed unit began to fishtail...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Driver Injured in Early Morning Andrew County Accident

ANDREW COUNTY, MO – The driver of a vehicle involved in a one-vehicle accident early this morning in Andrew County sustained moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Derrick Taylor of Ray, Missouri was northbound on Route M, 4 miles north of Flag Springs around 1:30 this morning when he fell asleep at the wheel. Taylor’s vehicle travelled off the west side of the roadway and struck a group of trees.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ems#The Highway Patrol
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest wanted Kansas man for alleged theft

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after an arrest. On Saturday, police arrested 44-year-old Nichlos W. Norton of Atchison on a Jackson County Kansas warrant for theft, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In May, Norton was arrested on requested charges of driving...
ATCHISON, KS
WIBW

Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kan. man tried to hide stolen skid-steer loader

JACKSON COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities investigating the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader in early morning hours of July 21 have a suspect in custody. Just before 6a.m. Thursday, deputies and detectives started their investigation into the reported theft of the loader taken from a business in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

One dies, one seriously injured in Wednesday night crash

One person died and another was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening half a mile west of Winston, Missouri. Jonathan Stoor, 18, of Gallatin, Missouri, was pronounced deceased at 3:03 a.m. Thursday at Mosaic Life Care, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Gallatin teenager dies in Wednesday night crash, two other Gallatin teenagers injured

A two-vehicle accident half of a mile west of Winston on Wednesday night, August 3rd claimed the life of a Gallatin teen and injured two other teens. The Highway Patrol reports emergency medical services transported the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 18-year-old Jonathan Stoor, to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph. He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Thursday morning, August 4th, about six hours after the accident.
GALLATIN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy