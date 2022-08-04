N.J. weather: It will feel like 100 degrees or more as heat index soars

Read on www.nj.com
N.J. weather: When will this heat wave end? More 90+ degree days on the way.
The excessive heat that New Jersey experienced all weekend will last at least two more days before some much-needed heavy rain rolls in Wednesday followed by more seasonable conditions toward the end of the week, forecasters say. High temperatures Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the low to...
N.J. reports 2,186 COVID cases, 2 deaths as fully vaccinated population reaches nearly 7M
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 2,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as over 6.99 million Garden State residents have reached fully vaccinated status. New Jersey’s rate of transmission was 0.95 on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission rate below 1 is...
These 9 N.J. towns once had a different name. One was Boiling Springs.
If you’re heading to a concert or a football game at MetLife Stadium, you won’t see any road signs that welcome you to Boiling Springs. That was the original name of East Rutherford, the Bergen County borough that serves as home to the sprawling Meadowlands sports complex where New York’s two NFL teams play their home games.
A red river runs through N.J.’s toxic heritage | Editorial
However unusual and visually stunning it might have been, a bright red Pennsauken Creek in parts of South Jersey the other day was not natural and probably not intentional. It wasn’t an omen that the area voted more than is typical for the Republicans in last fall’s elections and might do so again this November. It wasn’t evidence that one of those film crews that occasionally use South Jersey for low-budget horror flicks required a river of blood for a scene.
Newest N.J. legal weed store opens (PHOTOS)
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune became New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday at the...
New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns
There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention. As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sat 8/6
10 - 17 mph (Gust 23 mph) 9 - 15 knots (Gust 20 knots) TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A slight chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. A chance of showers and tstms late. S swell around 2 ft at 5 seconds. Light swells.
Spotted lanternfly glue traps are killing birds, wildlife rescue group warns
For the past couple of years, bug experts and agriculture officials have been urging homeowners and business owners to kill spotted lanternflies. But some of the most popular devices used to snuff out those insects — glue traps — have unintentionally been injuring and killing birds, according to officials from The Raptor Trust.
The Greatest Model Railroad Set In New Jersey Is Right Near The Jersey Shore
It's no secret that I love trains. I have my dad to thank for that, he's a model railroader and also an avid train watcher. Ever since I was a little kid we'd go to different train stations, train yards, or even just train tracks and watch the trains pass us by.
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Powerful storms drench parts of New Jersey; police make numerous rescues
Powerful thunderstorms lefts parts of New Jersey under water Friday night.
What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: The latest list of stores
It’s been about four months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey. As of this week, there are now 18 dispensaries scattered across the state. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
NJ weather: Heat, humidity, and daily thunderstorms roll on
Heat, humidity, and thunderstorms? Hey, that's the story of summertime in New Jersey. But remember, we are always trying to pinpoint those days that will be extra steamy and stifling, putting us in the "danger zone". Friday will be another one of those days — the heat index will once again flirt with triple digits.
N.J. reports 2,746 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Rate of transmission remains under 1.
New Jersey on Saturday reported another 2,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine new confirmed deaths. The number of high-risk counties as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped to 14 on Friday. The number is up from only six in mid-July, but down from 18 on Thursday....
New Jersey’s 15 best gelato shops, ranked
It’s hot, it’s sticky, it’s time for a soothing sweet scoop of gelato. Gelato — from the Latin word for frozen -— is ice cream’s creamier, denser, smoother cousin, a longtime staple in Italy and a relatively recent sensation in the U.S.
Amazon cancels plans to build facility in NJ
An Amazon delivery facility previously planned for Galloway in Atlantic County has reportedly been scrapped. Referred to as a "last mile" delivery center, Amazon had its sights set on a plot of land in Galloway on Aloe Street at Genoa Avenue, potentially bringing more jobs to the area. But Amazon...
NJ diners: Every delicious place to eat in Atlantic & Cape May counties
We've compiled a gallery of every diner in Atlantic and Cape counties. Before you look at the photos of all these great local diners, I have to explain a few things. What exactly classifies a restaurant as a "diner?" First, let's look at the dictionary definition of a diner: "...
