Written Senior Perspective – Kyle Massimilian, Men’s Lacrosse

How One Former Pro is Diversifying Lacrosse
Following a stint with Major League Lacrosse, Chazz Woodson went on to coach the only active D-I program at an HBCU.
No football for Elmira Notre Dame this season
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the region’s most storied football programs will not play this season. Elmira Notre Dame High School will not field an 8-Man football team in 2022 as confirmed by Section IV Athletics on Thursday. Section IV cites low roster numbers for the Crusaders heading into the season. The section also […]
Rutgers football makes the top five for New Jersey three-star Ted Gregoire
Ted Gregoire dropped his top five programs on Thursday ahead of his scheduled college announcement over the weekend. The three-star defensive lineman from Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) has a top five of Vanderbilt, Penn, Syracuse, Tulane and Rutgers. He posted the five programs to his social media platforms. He is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive lineman who is not only strong on the field but is a very talented student in the classroom. Gregoire holds Power Five offers from Rutgers and Vanderbilt in addition to offers from Columbia, Kent State, UMass, Princeton, Temple and Tulane. Rivals ranks Gregoire as the No. 30 player...
Gateway notebook: Olivia Miller nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year
Olivia Miller enjoyed a standout gymnastics career at the University of Pittsburgh, and her accomplishments during her four years on the Oakland campus extended beyond the court to her academic studies and extensive community service. Pitt recently honored the 2022 graduate as its nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year,...
