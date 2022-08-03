Written Senior Perspective – Kyle Massimilian, Men’s Lacrosse

Ted Gregoire dropped his top five programs on Thursday ahead of his scheduled college announcement over the weekend. The three-star defensive lineman from Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) has a top five of Vanderbilt, Penn, Syracuse, Tulane and Rutgers. He posted the five programs to his social media platforms. He is a 6-foot-6, 280-pound defensive lineman who is not only strong on the field but is a very talented student in the classroom. Gregoire holds Power Five offers from Rutgers and Vanderbilt in addition to offers from Columbia, Kent State, UMass, Princeton, Temple and Tulane. Rivals ranks Gregoire as the No. 30 player...

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO