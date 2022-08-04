Read on www.mysanantonio.com
Cassidy79
4d ago
I get the point he was trying to make and commend him on being imaginative. The issue though is finding a way to address 3D printed guns in the first place.
Reply(2)
5
Will I AM DA man
4d ago
😂 probably went out and bought a nice gun thanks to the buyback program 🤦😂😂😂
Reply
13
Ant
4d ago
wow you think that they would have had their Armory Expect there to make sure that the gun's were real... what a waste of Tax Dollars.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Related
2 San Antonio bookstores ranked among the Top 25 best spots in Texas
Have you perused these aisles recently?
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
news4sanantonio.com
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
Texas restaurant holds strict dress code, doesn't allow cell phones
There is a landline available.
Police searching for suspect who walked into Culebra Meat Market with gun, grabbed cash register
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Culebra Meat Market No. 3 Saturday night. SAPD responded to a robbery in progress around 10 p.m. to Culebra Meat Market #3 located at 6000 Old Pearsall Rd. Witnesses told police the suspect entered the market through...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.
News Channel 25
Houston teens charged in capital murder: Police
HOUSTON — Police reported two teenagers are charged with capital murder after shooting two male adults early on Monday at a convenience store on10658 Monroe Road in Houston. The Houston Police Department said Evan Scott Redmond, 18, and Camren Keith Johnson, 19, arrived around 1:35 a.m. in a black Nissan Altima where a white Mercedes Benz with the two male victims inside was parked in the store's lot. Police said Redmond exited the black car and entered the Benz, where surveillance video showed at least one was fired.
Viral TikTok jokes that San Antonio tacos will give you diabetes
The TikTok also trolled Dallas and Austin tacos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houston
A man that we caught on camera last week chasing a mini-cooper in the Heights area of Houston last Wednesday, has been connected to another road rage incident that also took place in the Heights at the end of June 2022.
KSAT 12
US Army to conduct military training exercise in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting a military training exercise in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The training will take place from 7 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday. It will consist...
greensourcedfw.org
Name chosen for trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth
Biking enthusiast Tom Frye of Fort Worth rides the Trinity Trail along the Clear Fork in Fort Worth. Photo by John Kent. The regional hiking and biking trail connecting Dallas and Fort Worth has a new name. Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments asked the public...
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
komando.com
License plate scanners are coming to more cities – Here’s what info they can collect in the wrong hands
When police take cover on city roads checking for speedsters, they often have technology that instantly reads back a vehicle’s license plate. Through this, they can get detailed information on the driver and check for warrants. Tap or click here for how digital license plates are packed with many tracking sensors.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HERNANDEZ, JOSUE ALEJANDRO; W/M HISPANIC; POB: MEXICO; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: CONSTRUCTION...
fox26houston.com
Transgender Houstonians demanding more measures to protect community
HOUSTON - Houston activists held a vigil Thursday to remember a transgender woman who was murdered nearly a week ago. Organizers say Marisela Castro, was about to turn 40-year-old, when she was gunned down. The transgender community brought their struggle and fight to the Houston Police Department's front steps. "My...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 17