spectrumlocalnews.com
Prepping for the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club
Pittsford, N.Y. — Putting on a golf tournament is a big job. Organizing a major tournament that will draw tens of thousands of people in person, one which will be watched by millions, is a monumental task. At Oak Hill Country Club, one man is leading the team that’ll...
JP Estrella Recaps Syracuse Basketball Official Visit
One of the top bigs in the 2023 class is JP Estrella, who runs with the Middlesex Magic in AAU ball and will play for Brewster Academy this upcoming high school season. Estrella took officials to Marquette and Tennessee in June followed by Iowa at the end of July. Next up is Syracuse, who Estrella ...
WHEC TV-10
Smith 'Quad-Squad' heading home to Phelps soon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — With two sons, they decided to try once more for a girl. Instead, a Phelps family got the surprise of a lifetime when they became pregnant naturally with quadruplet boys. News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke introduced us to the Smith “Quad-Squad” when the babies were...
whcuradio.com
Some Ithaca residents unhappy with plans to renovate golf course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Plans to renovate an Ithaca golf course are moving ahead – and some residents are unhappy. Cornell aims to improve drainage at its Robert Trent Jones Golf Course by adding turf. But resident Bruce Brittain fears it’ll be a big waste of money.
Meet top-tier anglers: Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake with kickoff festival this weekend
The Bass Pro Tour comes to Cayuga Lake next week, Aug. 6-11, for stage six of Major League Fishing’s (MLF) 2022 regular season. Eighty of the world’s best bass anglers will compete for a $805,000 purse, with a top payout of $100,000. The last major professional bass fishing...
Kucko’s Camera: Step back in time at Seneca Farms
News 8’s John Kucko travels about an hour south of Rochester to Seneca Farms, a breakfast, lunch, dinner, and ice cream spot you don’t want to miss.
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
Potential Lineup Combinations for Syracuse Basketball in 2022-23
In about three months, Syracuse Basketball will try and rebound from Jim Boeheim’s first losing season. There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this year’s roster. Seniors Joe Girard III and Jesse Edwards are entering their fourth season with the Orange and should be the foundation for success. ...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Batavia church prepares to host 'ReAwaken America Tour' despite backlash
BATAVIA, N.Y. — An event scheduled in Rochester and later canceled after criticism by city officials and others in the community continues to move forward in Genesee County. The "ReAwaken America Tour" will take place in Batavia. “This is just an assembly of conservative Christian believers that want to...
WHEC TV-10
Tractor-trailer fatality in Clifton Springs
CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says a Victor man died Thursday as the result of a tractor-trailer roll-over accident. Steven Straight, 68, was turning into Will-O-Crest Farms when the trailer rolled over. Deputies say it was due to the grade of the field entrance off of County Road 27.
WHEC TV-10
Wayne County Fair 2022
PALMYRA, N.Y. (WHEC) — For the first time since 2019, the Wayne County Fair in Palmyra will make its week-long return starting on Monday. Organizers are ready to welcome back all fairgoers as they prepare the fairgrounds this weekend. After a three-year absence, the Fair in its 165th year...
WHEC TV-10
MCSO helps snapping turtle return to the wild
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a call Friday for an alligator on the loose. Take a look at what they found instead. This 20 lb. snapping turtle was hanging out at a senior living complex Friday. Deputies called for backup, and Kelly, a clerk, grabbed...
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
wetheitalians.com
Rochester’s Little Italy Neighborhood to Celebrate National Recognition as Little Italy Festival Marks its Return to Downtown Rochester at Parcel 5 August 20th
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the "De Cecco Little Italy Festival of Rochester, NY," will mark its triumphant return to downtown Rochester on August 20th at Parcel 5, to celebrate the National Recognition recently awarded to Rochester’s historic Little Italy Neighborhood, located in the city's Jay Street and Lyell Avenue commercial corridors.
syr.edu
County Executive’s Aquarium Plan Faces Backlash In CNY
I’m reporting live from the Syracuse Harbor. The place where County Executive Ryan McMahon initiated a plan for a new aquarium last year. The Onondaga County legislators voted on Tuesday, and the plan was approved with a 9-8 vote. The plan has been met with criticism by residents as...
Crews search for missing swimmer on Canandaigua Lake
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews are searching for a man who investigators say presumably drowned while swimming in Canandaigua Lake Friday. According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, two men were on a boat around 1:40 p.m. when one of them jumped off to swim and began to struggle. The man was not wearing a […]
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisory for Sunday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Today the Rochester Airport reached 90 degrees with the heat Index, at times, pushing into the mid-90s. High pressure anchored across the eastern third of the country continues to circulate steamy air into the northeast. This high humidity has produced a few pop-up, isolated thundershowers. But any rain today was very “hit and miss” in terms of the coverage. Looking ahead, it appears we will see another 36 to 48 hours of tropical weather for Western New York.
Will Canandaigua lakefront bring state money to city?
CANANDAIGUA — In an attempt to secure more state grant money for improvements in the city, Canandaigua officials appear willing to shift their focus from downtown to the lakefront. The change in strategy is a hope of obtaining $10 million in what’s called Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which in...
WHEC TV-10
Local business celebrates 5 years and new headquarters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A local business celebrated an anniversary Thursday with a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters. JK Executives has been in business for five years, and to celebrate they unveiled their new headquarters on University Avenue. The women-owned business specializes in executive and leadership search and...
WHEC TV-10
Strong Memorial ED temporary diversion has been lifted
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Strong Memorial ED was on temporary diversion during clean-up of a significant water leak that occurred Friday afternoon. The diversion has since been lifted. A spokesperson for the hospital released the following statement:. "As of 6 p.m. today, the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department...
