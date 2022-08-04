ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Clearing up overnight

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
A couple of strong thunderstorms developed in SWFL Thursday afternoon. For the rest of the evening, thunderstorm activity will be more isolated with the last of the rain pushing west off the coast.

Overnight, the sky will clear up and temperatures will fall in the mid and upper 70s. With lots of sunshine to start Friday, it will be another day. Puffy cumulus clouds will develop by noon with storms following.

Thunderstorms will be scattered Friday afternoon through sunset. Highs will still reach the mid 90s before the rain arrives.

Your weekend won’t be as rainy. You should still keep an umbrella handy as rain chances will be near 40%.

Tracking the Tropics

There are no active storms in the Atlantic this morning and no areas of concern either. No development is expected for the next five days.

#Thunderstorms#Tropics
