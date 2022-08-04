ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucklin, MO

Elderly Bucklin woman injured in crash on Highway 36

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Forks Lake Conservation Area

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The scene location has been corrected. The Boone County Fire District and Boone County Sheriff's Office are searching the Rocky Forks Lake Conservation Area in Columbia Sunday, for a person who went missing while fishing. Search and rescue teams told ABC 17 crews they arrived at the state park around 4:45 p.m. The post Authorities search for missing person at Rocky Forks Lake Conservation Area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kchi.com

Bucklin Woman Has Serious Injuries In Crash

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Marceline left a Bucklin woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report, at about 1:00 pm, 87-year-old Patsie N Hughes of Bucklin was taken to Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, 91-year-old Charles Hughes of Bucklin was eastbound and his truck lost control on the wet pavement. He ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch. Patsie Hughes was a passenger in the truck and was not wearing a safety belt.
BUCKLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Bucklin, MO
City
Marceline, MO
City
Macon, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kchi.com

Three Arrests By State Troopers

Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties

Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
LINN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Samaritan Hospital
kmmo.com

ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Jail

A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kchi.com

Booked On Warrant

A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair

There were fifty-five entries in the beef show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and won Senior Showmanship honors. Landon Witherow of Baring exhibited the Supreme Market Animal and was the Junior Showmanship recipient. Makenzee Epperson of...
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL

County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
MARSHALL, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Authorities arrested a Centralia man Wednesday for his suspected role in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. Prosecutors charged Jerod Bargar for bringing a gun into the District of Columbia with out a permit and on restricted grounds at the U.S Capitol. Bargar claimed he did not know that it was illegal to The post A look at state, federal gun laws after mid-Missouri man charged in Washington, D.C. appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
SEDALIA, MO
kttn.com

Grundy Electric Cooperative holds annual membership meeting

A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held on August 4, 2022, at Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri. Over 240 members and guests began the evening with dinner served by Grundy County 4-H Members. Entertainment was provided by The Marks Family from Jefferson City. Members...
TRENTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy