Elderly Bucklin woman injured in crash on Highway 36

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of August 5, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Trenton resident was arrested early Sunday in Grundy County on a Clinton County felony warrant. 43-year-old Gregory Baecht is accused of damage to private property. Baecht was being held at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center. A St. Joseph resident was arrested late...
Bucklin Woman Has Serious Injuries In Crash
A single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon near Marceline left a Bucklin woman with serious injuries. State Troopers report, at about 1:00 pm, 87-year-old Patsie N Hughes of Bucklin was taken to Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries. According to the report, 91-year-old Charles Hughes of Bucklin was eastbound and his truck lost control on the wet pavement. He ran off the right side of the road and struck the ditch. Patsie Hughes was a passenger in the truck and was not wearing a safety belt.
Three Arrests By State Troopers
Three arrests in the area counties were reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol Friday. They include:. At about 2:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 34-year-old Davie Fiveash of Braymer for alleged DWI – prior offender, driving while suspended, and using a siren or blue light on a non-emergency vehicle. He was processed and released.
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol. At about 11:10 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Jason L Scott of Marshall for alleged possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and no valid driver’s license. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 8-14. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route E is closed for a...
Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting
A Moberly woman accused of shooting and killing a man in a Columbia McDonald's drive-thru was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to murder. The post Moberly woman pleads guilty to McDonald’s drive-thru shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Booked Into The Jail
A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
Booked On Warrant
A Chillicothe resident, 56-year-old Richard Alan Haynes was booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday morning by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. The arrest was on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged Assault. Bond has been set at $15,000 cash only.
Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair
There were fifty-five entries in the beef show on Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. Allena Allen of Trenton exhibited the Supreme Champion Heifer and won Senior Showmanship honors. Landon Witherow of Baring exhibited the Supreme Market Animal and was the Junior Showmanship recipient. Makenzee Epperson of...
CLYDESDALES TO MAKE AN APPEARANCE IN MARSHALL
County Distributing CO. and KMMO are helping bring the Clydesdales to Marshall. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance in the area on Tuesday, August 16, in conjunction with the Missouri State Fair. The eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Marshall Town Square at 6 p.m.
Public property tax hearing to be held Monday evening in Laredo
The community of Laredo is proposing a property tax rate of nearly one dollar ($1.00) on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation. A public hearing regarding the proposed rate is this evening (Monday) at 5:30 pm at Laredo City Hall.
SFCC Closing Notices for August 11, 17
All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 11, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 12. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Grundy Electric Cooperative holds annual membership meeting
A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held on August 4, 2022, at Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri. Over 240 members and guests began the evening with dinner served by Grundy County 4-H Members. Entertainment was provided by The Marks Family from Jefferson City. Members...
Trenton City Council meeting on Monday to include agreement for purchasing transformers
The Trenton City Council will consider approval of ordinances that involve agreements. A meeting will be at the Trenton City Hall on Monday, August 8th at 7 pm. The meeting will also be available on Zoom. One ordinance would approve a volume commitment agreement with Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Incorporated. At...
