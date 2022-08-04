Sophie Turner Bares Her Bump in Throwback Pregnancy Pic: 'Full of Baby'

Read on www.etonline.com
Paris Jackson Reveals She & Her Brother Prince Were ‘Raised Like Twins’ in Rare Interview: ‘There’s a Telepathy There’
Click here to read the full article. The Jackson family seems to have a strong bond, especially between Michael Jackson’s eldest children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”). The two are always posting on social media about one another, going to red carpet events together, and overall seems like the sweetest brother-sister duo. And Paris confirms that in a super rare interview. In a rare interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris talked about everything from her musical influences to how much she adores her brothers. While being interviewed by Ted Stryker, the folk singer...
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Birthday Alongside 6-Month-Old Daughter Malti, Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Girl
So much love! Priyanka Chopra Jonas rang in her 40th birthday just days after her and Nick Jonas’ daughter, Malti, hit her sixth month mark. “Just a girl and her birthday squad! ✨,” the Quantico alum captioned a series of party pictures via Instagram on Friday, July 22. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”
Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos
Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
Kris Jenner Ditches All Her Makeup as She Shows Off Her Skincare Routine
Kris Jenner is giving fans a guide to her nighttime skincare routine. On Friday, The Kardashians star, 66, went makeup free to demonstrate how she uses her daughter Kim Kardashian's skincare line SKKN BY KIM before going to bed in an Instagram video shared on Kim's account. "I am in...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos
Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Scalloped White Tiered Lace Dress on Date With George
Amal Clooney put her Italian holiday style on display, joining her husband George Clooney out for dinner at a lake-view restaurant on July 22. Amal embraced summer whites, wearing a scalloped lace dress with a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dangle earrings, white pumps, and had her hair styled down and in waves. The photo agency noted that George and Amal arrived from Villa Oleandra by boat for the dinner and looked “very in love.”
Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh
Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
Gia Giudice Wows In A Blush Dress At Mom Teresa’s Wedding To Luis Ruelas: Pics
Gia Giudice, 21, got a lot of attention at her mom Teresa Giudice‘s wedding on August 6! The daughter of the 50-year-old reality star attended the event as a bridesmaid in a blush dress that looked gorgeous on her. Only a glimpse could be seen of the halter style, plunging dress, as she watched her mom say her vows to new stepdad Luis “Louie” Ruelas — but she looked absolutely stunning.
'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos
Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo
Click here to read the full article. Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself! In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As...
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Goes Shopping At Target After Dad Brad Gushes Over Her Epic Dancing: Photos
Even the stars make Target runs. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted loading a vehicle with her recent Target purchase on Aug. 4 alongside a friend. The 16-year-old kept it casual in white shorts with a frayed hem, black Vans sneakers, and a long-sleeve printed maroon crewneck sweater. She had her hair thrown up in a bun and protected herself with a black face mask.
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Alums Rachel Lindsay and Husband Bryan Abasolo Still Together? Inside Their Marriage
Going strong! Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are one of the long-standing couples in Bachelor Nation. The pair are both busy with their bustling careers, making some fans wonder if they’re still together. Keep reading for an update!. Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together?
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion
The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
